State Leadership Conference hosts approximately 300

This year’s annual State Leadership Conference, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, saw several inspirational speakers, including Governor Kristi Noem.
The conference, organized by the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources brings state leaders in from across South Dakota to hear and learn from speakers from around the country. The 2019 conference was held in Pierre.
“It’s all high energy,” said Andrea Gaede, with the S.D. BHR.
Libby Gill presented “Leading through change” in which she discussed leading through any challenges, and even chaos, and ‘turning fear into fuel.’ In a break-out session, Gill attempted to ignite boldness in leadership — leadership should have purpose and drive.
Al Yountz talked about humor in the workplace. He promoted creating a happier, and thus more productive, work environment.
Larry Young discussed going above any kind of ‘ceiling’ that leaders may experience in raising themselves and others above believed limitations. In a break-out session, Young covered what good leaders can learn from top sales professionals.
Paul Joseph from the International Writing Institute, promoted clarity as being a leader’s first objective. He also discussed outsmarting deadlines.
Sam Glenn elucidated on the old adage that attitude is everything.
“You, leaders. are in the people business. The state is actively looking for policies that help families with flexibility of jobs,” began Noem. She confided that, if she or most people hear 10 good things and one bad, they seem to dwell on the bad. “Take a realistic look at the world; we are becoming addicted to being offended. But, you are the one who carries that offense, that burden — decide to not pick it up.”
“I try to follow my grandma’s advice, ‘Just say Yes as much as you can, because as a mom you will have to too-many times say No’. You must decide to say Yes to opportunities in your life. You have a gift or talent that you just haven’t discovered yet — haven’t met somebody else yet. Do it — if it doesn’t work out, then it doesn’t work out.”
“Why would you not try something new? Put yourself in very uncomfortable situations! These make us much stronger people. I think we are crippling our children. Instead of doing everything for our kids, we have to let them accomplish things. Our job is to prepare them for life.”
“Education is good, but people will change your life more than any education will,” said Noem. In response to an audience question about any big surprises after becoming the governor, Noem said, “I learned that maybe I should just be quiet for awhile. Listen first. And, to you or from you, words matter.”
Leaving the conference for other obligations, Noem visited the Wagner High School Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program. This is an educational system where students learn life skills, employability skills development, career association, job development, and job placement services. Noem then attended the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Seminar, where she briefly spoke about the impact Smithfield Foods has had on South Dakota’s economy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.