T.F. Riggs High School librarian Pam Kringel found one constant in all her moves around the country, Canada and now to South Dakota — the library.
“Even when we lived in San Francisco we would move houses in different neighborhoods,” Kringel said. “The one thing that was constant all those times was the library. And my mom was really good about taking me to the library and it was just a place where I could always belong. I wanted to work in that environment, I felt comfortable in that environment and I wanted to make sure that I got to work with kids and help them find that comfort there, that sense of belonging that I found in libraries as a kid is what I wanted to recreate for kids when they came here.”
Kringel is in her 17th school year with the Pierre School District and eighth at Riggs after three years with the South Dakota State Library, which awarded Kringel and the Riggs library with “exemplary” status in this year’s 21st Century School Library Awards. Riggs is one of 10 school libraries across the state to be recognized as “exemplary.”
The award “recognizes schools with libraries that meet the characteristics of a 21st century school library through its place, professional, and program.”
“It’s an amazing award, a great honor,” Kringel said. She added that the support she gets from Riggs administration for her work in the library is “incredible.”
Riggs Principal Kevin Mutchelknaus said Kringel has been an excellent resource not just for Riggs students but teachers as well.
“She is amazing,” Mutchelknaus said. “I mean, there’s only one thing to say about her, and that is that she is an amazing librarian. I honestly think she could be the librarian at Harvard if she wanted to.”
Definite purpose
Kringel’s resume crisscrosses the map of the United States in her pursuit to keep children engaged in learning. She volunteered in the San Francisco public library system in high school, worked in the University of Virginia undergraduate library while attending classes there and in Ann Arbor, Michigan, public libraries as a master’s student at the University of Michigan. She then returned to California to work as a youth services librarian in San Francisco before a job opened up at the South Dakota State Library.
“I had decided a long time ago I’d always wanted to live in South Dakota,” Kringel said. “And so when that job opened I was 25 and I decided, ‘You know what? It’s a perfect time. I’m not married, I don’t have kids so I’m just going to do it.’”
Kringel said she felt her entire life that someone was waiting for her in South Dakota. Sure enough, she was introduced to her husband by a co-worker at the State Library.
“It definitely was a voice telling me to come here for reasons that obviously had a very definite purpose,” Kringel said.
She added that while the state’s community at large has been very caring, the South Dakota library community has been “very tight-knit.”
“There’s so much pride in the state and so much pride in what has come from the state,” Kringel said.
To that end, Kringel has tried to highlight famous South Dakotans and people with connections to the Pierre area for her students. A list she provided includes Oscar Howe, an artist and art director for the Pierre School District in the 1950s whose work hangs in the Riggs library today.
“I always try to promote South Dakota with my students just because it’s such an amazing place, just such amazing people,” Kringel said. “The goal is to promote the fabulous things that are happening here and the fabulous people that come from here or who live here and just get our kids knowledgeable about it.”
Being a veteran of the vast San Francisco system and the university libraries at Ann Arbor and Charlottesville, Kringel has plenty of years on her resume at large libraries. But small libraries present an advantage you might not find elsewhere, she said.
“I think one of the biggest differences is the connections you can make, and that you see and you really get to know your patrons really well and you see them grow and change,” Kringel said. “What I love is the fact that I’ve been here 17 years, and as I mentioned at the board meeting, I’m one of the few teachers they have at the high school for all four years. And I said, ‘You’re either going to love me or you going to hate me by the time you leave, but you’re going to get to know me.’ And so they do, and it’s such a blessing.”
