Literacy challenges affect about 15 percent of South Dakotans, leading to lower annual earnings and an increased chance of literacy problems for the person’s children. But assistance to improve literacy skills is available.
The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation reported more than 36 million American adults struggled with reading, math and technology above a third-grade level.
Department of Labor and Regulation’s Adult Education and Literacy Program Specialist John Anderson referenced a National Center for Education Statistics map showing about 15 percent of South Dakotans at or below Level 1 literacy. The NCES reports six literacy levels — Level 1 to Level 5 and below Level 1. Level 3 and above are considered the highest levels for literacy proficiency.
The NCES skills map data also showed 14 percent of Hughes County residents are at or below Level 1 literacy. In Stanley County, the NCES estimated 12 percent of residents as at or below Level 1. For all South Dakotans, 34 percent are at Level 2, and 51 percent are at Level 3 or higher.
“There are countless reasons why some American adults face literacy challenges in the 21st century,” Labor and Regulation Deputy Secretary Dawn Dovre said. “These could include poverty, lack of parental guidance or emphasis on education, undiagnosed learning disabilities, health-related issues such as vision and hearing impairments or trauma. It’s more than ‘slippage in the cracks.’”
Kendra Bly is a program assistant at The Right Turn in Pierre. She is personally affected by a mild case of dyslexia, one of the main, though not lone, hindrances to literacy.
“There are so many people in this community who struggle with some form of dyslexia,” Bly said.
The Right Turn is an adult education and resources nonprofit organization on Sioux Avenue.
Right Turn Executive Director Nancy Schlichenmayer said living conditions, learning challenges and socioeconomic factors could play a role in adult literacy levels. She added that a person should first have their vision and hearing checked before assuming other literacy difficulties.
Right Turn Education Specialist Kirsti Cuppy found physical issues, like vision and hearing, could impact literacy levels.
“In my research, around one in four children have some form of reading problem, whether it be dyslexia or something else, whether they know it or not — it’s their normalcy,” she said. “There’s definitely other reasons for illiteracy other than dyslexia — cognitive issues, developmental — vision and hearing are two very big things.”
GED
Schlichenmayer said literacy problems could hinder people from earning their GEDs. While earning a GED may not be easy, statistics show it could prove financially worthwhile.
According to Labor and Regulation, more than 40,000 South Dakotan adults don’t have a high school credential, which could limit their financial potential. The department reported a person with a GED or diploma earns $9,620 more per year on average than nongraduates.
Labor and Regulation also reported about 3,000 South Dakotans participated in adult education programs each year, and 50 percent gained employment after their program.
“Through a network of partnerships, we have served more than 2,500 students in adult education programs since July 2020,” Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said. “This included 234 who received their GED credential and more than 500 who studied English as a second language. In South Dakota, more than 15 percent of adults experience literacy issues. Such deficiencies may greatly impact their lives and the lives of their families. Our programs emphasize these skills, along with writing, English language competency, problem-solving, digital literacy and family literacy.”
According to Labor and Regulation, the children of parents with low literacy skills have a 72 percent chance of reporting the lowest reading levels.
Compensating difficulties
Some people may knowingly or unknowingly compensate for literacy challenges during their everyday life.
Cuppy said many of those struggles could go unnoticed unless you work closely with someone with literacy difficulties.
Bly said it’s vital for The Right Turn to get a person’s history when they come in for adult education.
“It’s very easy for a person to make their own accommodations,” she said. “I made it all of my high school years by compensating. I know it takes me a while to read things, and I don’t comprehend well.”
The Right Turn offers Barton tutoring, a system for children or adults who struggle with spelling, reading and writing due to dyslexia or a learning disability. Bly said The Right Turn uses this system as more of a training tool to help individuals to recognize sounds and reading.
“We’ve seen Barton work and change lives, whether adult or children,” Bly said. “We are not to say if someone has an illiteracy problem, but we can help them with their literacy.”
Cuppy found it hard to pinpoint a single thing Barton could help.
“We basically start from scratch with each letter and the sound of that letter,” she said. “Whatever the student can do is how long it will take them — from a very short time to years. When students come in with a concern, we do a screening first. There are only three Barton tutors in our area, and two of them are here — Michele Lees and me — the third is a teacher at Kennedy Elementary.”
The Right Turn isn’t the only place to seek assistance for literacy improvement skills.
“If an individual thinks someone could use assistance, they can refer them to the Department of Labor and Regulation,” Dovre said. “Our Job Service offices often assess work-readiness. In doing so, the staff frequently identify opportunities in which job seekers can upskill their math, locating information, graphic literacy, digital literacy and writing skills through our programs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.