State officials release Ravnsborg 911 call; say his blood/alcohol was zero 15 hours after fatal car-pedestrian crash

South Dakota Attorney Gen. Jason Ravnsborg had no alcohol in his system when tested about 15 hours after his car hit and killed pedestrian Joseph Boever while Ravnsborg was driving on U.S. Highway 14 near Highmore on Sept. 12, said Public Safety Sec. Craig Price on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Price and Gov. Kristi Noem held a news conference Tuesday in Sioux Falls to update the public on the far-flung investigation into the crash that happened about 10:20 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, near Highmore, which is 50 miles east-northeast of Pierre.
They released the audio and transcript of the 911 call that Ravnsborg made Sept. 12 in what he said was immediately after the incident.
In a statement he released on Sept. 14, his last public words so far on the crash, Ravnsborg said he made the 911 call at about 10:24 p.m., Sept. 12.
Ravnsborg could be described as sounding calm, as well as somewhat disoriented and upset, in the 911 call.
In a written statement he released on Sept. 14, Ravnsborg said he placed the 911 call immediately after hitting something in the highway. He said the call was made at 10:24 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12.
Also on Tuesday, Price said a blood test of Ravnsborg taken about at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, showed no alcohol in Ravnsborg's blood.
Ravnsborg said in his written statement released Sept. 14 that he had had nothing to drink "before, during or after" a Republican Party gathering the evening of Sept. 12 in Redfield, which he left about 9 p.m. to return to Pierre.
Asked Tuesday why Ravnsborg was not tested Saturday night, Sept. 12, shortly after the crash, when Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek responded to the attorney general's 911 call to a dispatcher at the regional call center in Pierre.
Price said he was not going to "speculate on the work of others," but that as soon as the Highway Patrol got involved on Sunday, a blood test was taken of Ravnsborg.
Asked Tuesday by a reporter at the Sioux Falls news conference how much the 15-hour interval between the crash and Ravnsborg's blood test might affect its results, Price referred reporters to "research" that says shows alcohol in the blood "dissipates at a rate of about .015% per hour."
That comports with online research. BAC, often referred to as "blood alcohol content," technically refers to " blood alcohol concentration."
It means that a 0.10% BAC - slightly above the legal driving limit of 0.08% - indicates there is one part alcohol to 1,000 parts blood in a person's system.
The question about how much difference 15 hours would make on Ravnsborg's BAC, if he had one Saturday night, is quite a bit.
The rate that alcohol is processed by a human body, generally, of 0.015% per hour, would mean that a BAC of 0.08%, the "legal limit" for driving, would register as zero after about 6 hours, according to online sources. Individuals can vary from that norm, depending on size, gender and other factors.
The site of the crash is about a half-mile mile west of the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and state Highway 47 in Highmore in the westbound lane of two-lane Highway 14. That site is referred to by residents of Highmore, as well as by state officials overseeing this investigation, as "west of Highmore."
But that's not strictly the case, because of the way Highmore is laid out. Nearly all of the city of about 720 lies south of Highway 14, except for a 2,000-foot square, a kind of "hat" on the north side bordered on its west side by state Highway 47.
That means the city limits on the south side of Highway 14 extend a mile west of that junction of east/west Highway 14 and north/south Highway 47 that serves as kind of a nexus of the city. But on the north side of Highway 14, the city limits stop at Highway 47. The fact that land on both sides of Highway 14 near the crash site mostly is made up of farm fields makes everyone consider that spot "west" of Highmore, residents say.
But technically, the site at which Ravnsborg’s Ford Taurus collided with Boever is just across Highway 14 from the city limits, just a few feet north of the city. Ravnsborg says he found Boever's body lying along the north side of the highway on Sunday, Sept. 13, as he returned the vehicle Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek's had lent him Saturday night because his Taurus was not in driving condition after the crash.
Volek, in fact, lives in Highmore, south and west of the crash site, on a farmstead.
Volek was on call at his home less than a mile from the crash on Sept. 12 and responded to the 911 call. He and Ravnsborg could not find the deer or whatever Ravnsborg hit, Ravnsborg said in his Sept. 14 statement. When he came back Sunday morning, he looked again and found Boever's body, he says.
Boever's cousin told the Capital Journal he saw the Ford Taurus being hauled back to Highmore from Pierre and it had a hole in the passenger side of the windshield. Photos of the car taken while it was in the state Department of Transportation yard a short distance east of the crash site and posted on social media show the hole in the windshield.
Asked Tuesday why he doesn't release photos of the Taurus, Price cited the ongoing investigation and said normally the Highway Patrol does not release photos of vehicles involved in fatal crashes.
A full report on the autopsy done on the body of Joseph Boever by a St. Paul medical examiner won't be available for three weeks or more, Price said on Tuesday. But the preliminary report showed the cause of death was traumatic injury "internally" and "externally" to Boever's body, Price said on Tuesday.
Boever's cousins, Victor Nemec and Nick Nemec, who live near Highmore, told the Capital Journal they were asked to identify Boever's body while it was in a body bag and said his upper body and head did show traumatic damage.
That perhaps addresses the question of whether Boever's life might have been saved if he had been found soon after the crash.
The speed limit at the site of the crash is 65 mph.
One interesting point in the 911 call is that Ravnsborg did not suggest to the dispatcher that he had hit a deer, but rather "something" and that it was "right in the roadway."
When the dispatcher asked if it was "a deer or something," he said, "I have no idea." He then said, "(i)t could be . . ."
In his Sept. 14 written statement, Ravnsborg said he believed he had hit "something I believed to be a large animal (likely a deer) . . . "
Noem, asked Tuesday if Ravnsborg was on leave pending the results of the investigation, said "He's not at this time on administrative leave."
She said she has not spoken with Ravnsborg since the incident.
A reporter told Noem "we had heard you asked him to step down in the days after" the crash.
"That is not true," Noem said.
Noem said she is overseeing the investigation, which is headed by the state Highway Patrol, over which Price has oversight.
The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation was asked to conduct interviews and other aspects of the investigation that normally South Dakota's Division of Criminal Investigation would do. That was to provide "third-party" distance and avoid any conflicts of interest, since the DCI is run out of the attorney general's office, Noem has said.
It's a reciprocal arrangement that's been in practice for years between the two states, Noem and Price have said.
The crash reconstruction part of the investigation is being conducted not by the Highway Patrol but by a nationally known Wyoming private consultant, again to avoid any possible conflicts of interest, Noem has said.
Transcript of 911 call placed by Jason Ravnsborg on Saturday, September 12, 2020 Transcribed by Dawn Hill, Department of Public Safety
Caller: Hello.
Dispatcher: Hi.
Caller: Can you hear me?
Dispatcher: I can.
Caller: Hello.
Dispatcher: 911. This is Ally. How can I help you?
Caller: Ally. This…well…Ally, I’m the Attorney General. And I am…I don’t know…I hit something.
Dispatcher: You hit something?
Caller: By Highmore. Highmore. And it was in the middle of the road.
Dispatcher: OK. Give me one second here. Let me get you mapped. Do you know where you’re at?
Caller: I believe I’m by Highmore. I can…I’m right...I can see the town.
Dispatcher: OK.
Caller: I think that’s Highmore.
Dispatcher: East or west?
Caller: I just went through it. I am…west of Highmore…
Dispatcher: OK.
Caller: Ah…about a mile, if that.
Dispatcher: OK. And this is Scott?
Caller: Uh, say again?
Dispatcher: What was your name?
Caller: Jason…
Dispatcher: Jason…
Caller: …Ravnsborg
Dispatcher: …Ravnsborg. Perfect. OK. (Typing)
Dispatcher: Are you injured at all, Jason?
Caller: I am not, but my car sure as hell is.
Dispatcher: Uh-oh. Are you out of the roadway?
Caller: I am out of the roadway. I was able to get over, but…
Dispatcher: OK. (Typing)
Caller: It sure hit me…smashed my windshield…
Dispatcher: Oh no. OK. Do you think it was a deer or something?
Caller: I have no idea…
Dispatcher: OK…
Caller: Yeah…It could be…I mean…it was right in the roadway and…
Dispatcher: …(typing)…K…and were you traveling westbound then?
Caller: Yes, westbound…back to Pierre.
Dispatcher: OK…(typing)…alrighty, well I will go head and let the…ah…sheriff know. He’s the one that’s on call right now. He’ll be responding from home and I’ll have him come out and talk to you and take the report. Can I just…
Caller: OK.
Dispatcher: … get the license plate off your vehicle, Jason?
Caller: Yes…G…zero, zero, zero, two, seven.
Dispatcher: OK. Government plate?
Caller: Well, it’s a Bronze Star plate.
Dispatcher: K…
Caller: It’s my personal car…
Dispatcher: K…all right…I will get him headed that way for you, Jason.
Caller: All right. Thank you.
Dispatcher: You’re welcome, sir. Bye-bye.
Caller: Bye.
To hear the audio of the 911 call: https://dps.sd.gov/application/files/1616/0260/2490/911_Call.mp3
To see the news conference: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=689840855246558&ref=watch_permalink
