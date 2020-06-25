Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday gave the straight poop on big state loans awarded to the cities of Pierre - $15.3 million - and Fort Pierre - $3.7 million - to rejuvenate their sewer treatment systems.
The money, a mix of state and federal funds, comes from the state’s Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund that provides big bucks at small cosst to cities and other local governments to fund big projects that otherwise would be difficult for small cities to pull off, said Rick Hahn, utilities director for Fort Pierre.
The state Board of Water and Natural Resources met virtually Thursday at great social distance to approve the $3.701 million loan to Fort Pierre and $15.31 million to Pierre.
“The funding will help the city make needed upgrades to its wastewater treatment facility to achieve regulatory compliance and protect the environment,” Noem said twice in twin news releases about each city.
There are some differences besides the total amount to be lent to each city in the loans that will be administered by the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
Pierre is getting a 20-year loan at 2% interest annually and Fort Pierre is taking a 30-year loan and will pay 2.125% interest per year, according to Noem’s news release.
Hahn said Fort Pierre’s leaders took a longer-term loan to keep the increase in estimated cost to the city’s 1,100 waste water treatment customers at about $13 a month versus about $18 a month on utility bills he estimated it would cost to repay a 20-year loan.
The two sister cities also have different ways of handling sewage.
Fort Pierre uses the most inexpensive method, letting the sun do a lot of the work in a lagoon and aeration system that has been around since the 1950s and updated last in the 1990s, just south of the city, Hahn said.
Pierre has a waste water treatment plant near the Missouri River which it recently upgraded from using a chlorine-based way of killing bad germs in the waste water to a much safer and better system using ultraviolet light to disinfect the waste water before it's discharged into the Missouri River, Utilities Director Brad Palmer has told the Capital Journal.
Fort Pierre discharges its treated waste water into an unnamed creek that flows into the Bad River about three miles upstream of the river's mouth at the Missouri River, Hahn said.
This spring the DENR warned Fort Pierre it faced a $52,000 fine for longtime violations of state regulations, mostly for discharging water with too much ammonia still in it.
This newly approved loan will be used to fix that problem, Hahn told the Capital Journal this spring and will forestall any state fine.
Hahn said he hopes to see construction begin late this year on Fort Pierre’s planned rehab of several lagoons that will make the system work better and be more sustainable. The construction will take about a year to complete, in total, not counting the winter break necessary later this year.
According to Noem, Fort Pierre’s improvements to its wastewater treatment facility include rerouting wastewater flow through the lagoons, installing a better aeration system, adding additional treatment works to reduce ammonia concentrations, installing an ultraviolet disinfection system, and modifying the discharge method.
In Pierre, the new loan will fund improvements that include installation of new grinding equipment, replacing the screen and grit removal systems and new pumps designed to pass solids.
The loans are aimed at covering the total estimated costs of each project.
Hahn said the money is immediately available to the cities but is doled out on a reimbursement process to ensure it’s spent on what it’s supposed to be spent on.
