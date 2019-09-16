A governor’s executive order has closed portions of three waterways in southeast South Dakota to recreational use due to flooding.
The news release reiterated that recent rainfall has caused local flooding, causing problems with roads, boat docks and sanitation systems, in addition to creating unsafe water conditions in some areas.
The executive order bans all recreational uses on the Big Sioux River, Skunk Creek, and Split Rock Creek, including their tributaries, in the counties of Moody, Lincoln, Minnehaha, and Union and Lake Vermillion in McCook County.
According to the news release, the governor’s executive order on Friday, Sept. 13, came as Game, Fish and Parks (GF&P) officials had also closed several state park areas. Those park or park areas include:
- Big Sioux Recreation Area near Brandon – closed to all recreational activity
- Buryanek Recreation Area near Burke – closed to all recreational activity
- Lake Herman State Park near Madison – cClosed to all recreational activity
- Lake Vermillion Recreation Area near Canistota – east unit closed, including campground, boat ramp and lake access points within that unit
- Walker's Point Recreation Area near Madison – park open, but modern bathrooms, dump station and boat ramp closed. Alternate access routes recommended, as SD Highway 19 has been closed to travel.
Additional waters closed at this time include:
- Big Sioux River in Moody County
- Lake Vermillion in McCook County
“GFP is working with city and county emergency managers in these areas to keep people safe,” said Jeremy Roe, regional conservation officer supervisor GF&P. “It’s imperative that people stay off the water at this time and allow emergency responders to do their jobs.”
If you have camping reservations during the closure, you will be contacted about a full refund for your stay. For more information on park closures, contact each park directly. Contact information can be found on www.gfp.sd.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.