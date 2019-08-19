The South Dakota state parks are inviting families to enjoy the outdoors in celebration of the first National TRACK Trails Day on Aug. 24. The day is part of a celebration of the Kids in Parks program’s 10-year anniversary. The program is comprised of a nation-wide network of TRACK Trails, which include trails and disc golf courses in 24 South Dakota state parks. Each trail features a series of self-guided activities, which turn visits into fun and exciting outdoor experiences.
In addition to the self-guided activities, events will be held across the nation at numerous Kids in Parks TRACK Trails locations to celebrate the anniversary. Events in South Dakota state parks on Aug. 24 include:
- TRACK Trails Hike, 9 a.m. CDT at Pelican Lake Recreation Area
- Park's Adventures, 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. MDT at Custer State Park
- Dragonfly and Butterfly Hike, 10 a.m. CDT at Good Earth State Park
- TRACK Trails Hike, 2 p.m. CDT at Hartford Beach State Park
- Introduction to Disc Golf, 5 p.m. CDT at Lake Poinsett Recreation Area
- Scout Island Hike, 7 p.m. CDT at Oakwood Lakes State Park
Kids in Parks works to encourage children and parents to improve wellness by venturing outdoors and “unplugging” from the distractions of modern life. During a time when children have become increasingly disconnected with nature, the benefits of outdoor play can be dramatic and long lasting. Studies have shown that children who play in natural settings have increased brain activity and higher SAT scores. They are likely to experience lower incidences of bullying, as well as decreased ADHD and depression. Not only do families benefit from being outdoors, but parks also benefit when people use them. Stronger connections between children and parks cultivate young stewards and advocates who understand the importance of public lands.
Kids in Parks began with the installation of a TRACK Trail on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville, N.C., and was developed by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation in partnership with the National Park Service and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation. The program quickly expanded to additional parks and public lands across the country by demonstrating easy implementation and effectiveness.
Today, there are nearly 200 TRACK Trails across 12 states, Washington, D.C., and the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Nation, comprising a national network of trails where kids and families can hike, bike, canoe, play disc golf, and more, all while learning about the natural, cultural, and historical resources located at each site. As a bonus, participants can earn free prizes in the mail for registering Kids in Parks adventures online.
TRACK Trail Parks in South Dakota:
- Oahe Downstream – disc golf
- Adams Homestead – hiking
- Angostura – disc golf
- Big Sioux – hiking
- Custer – hiking
- Good Earth – hiking
- Hartford Beach – hiking and disc golf
- Lake Herman – hiking
- Lake Louise – disc golf
- Lake Poinsett – disc golf
- Lake Thompson – hiking
- Lewis and Clark – hiking and disc golf
- Mina Lake – hiking
- Newton Hills – hiking
- Oakwood Lakes – hiking and disc golf
- Palisades – hiking
- Pelican Lake – hiking
- Pickerel Lake – hiking
- Pierson Ranch – disc golf
- Randall Creek – disc golf
- Richmond Lake – disc golf
- Roy Lake – disc golf
- Spirit Mound – hiking
- Union Grove – hiking
