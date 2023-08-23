Troy Wiebe

Troy Wiebe, director of education in the Pierre School District, welcomed the state's literacy initiative. He also emphasized the importance of a robust selection of books.

Area school district officials say their teachers and staff members have already plunged into literacy efforts akin to those advocated by the South Dakota Department of Education. The Department announced a “statewide literacy initiative” Wednesday.

“The literacy initiative is based on research collectively called the Science of Reading and includes an emphasis on phonics, which is a method of teaching reading by correlating sounds with letters,” the announcement states. A description of the state’s “literacy framework,” which had been available before Wednesday's announcement, can be found on the Department’s website at https://doe.sd.gov/literacy/Framework.aspx.

