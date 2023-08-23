Area school district officials say their teachers and staff members have already plunged into literacy efforts akin to those advocated by the South Dakota Department of Education. The Department announced a “statewide literacy initiative” Wednesday.
“The literacy initiative is based on research collectively called the Science of Reading and includes an emphasis on phonics, which is a method of teaching reading by correlating sounds with letters,” the announcement states. A description of the state’s “literacy framework,” which had been available before Wednesday's announcement, can be found on the Department’s website at https://doe.sd.gov/literacy/Framework.aspx.
“Schools that choose to participate will receive supports for local implementation,” according to Wednesday’s news release. “Those supports include technical guidance, documents, and free professional learning opportunities for school staff.”
The release also contends that “successful implementation requires a systematic effort across a school, which is why the professional learning is available to every educator in a school, from paraprofessionals to teachers to school administrators.”
Troy Wiebe, director of education in the Pierre School District, said members of the district have already been participating in the state’s training.
“We have had a number of staff participating in the training, and from hearing from some of them they are saying it’s good material and practical for classroom use,” he said in an interview. “We look forward to having more teachers participate as the initiative continues.”
Christina Merrill, reading specialist and Title 1 teacher in Stanley County 57-1 Public Schools, noted in an email a host of practices, related to phonics-based instruction, that Stanley County teachers had already used.
“K-1 teachers began to implement phonemic awareness practice in their everyday instruction two years ago,” she said, noting that they use the Heggerty Phonemic Awareness Curriculum. Merrill was referring to a focus on discrete sounds, called phonemes, as children learn to read.
"Heggerty just created a Phonics Program called "Bridge to Reading" that was available for purchase," she wrote. "For the first time this summer we purchased it."
Merrill said Stanley County students in kindergarten through second grade “will receive explicit phonics instruction with this new curriculum.”
Like Merrill in Stanley County, Wiebe said members of the Pierre School District have been exploring and implementing phonics-based practices for some time.
“I would say that we’ve also had a number of staff trained in similar programs or approaches for the last several years, so it validates what we’ve been doing as best practices to have in the classroom,” he said.
Wiebe said the Pierre School District has been using a reading curriculum called Journeys for the past several years, which he described as offering a “balanced literacy” approach.
“We know that is not the most effective (curriculum) to use all the time with every kid, but that is why we go beyond that and use a more direct and explicit approach that programs like Orton-Gillingham or the new state initiative would support,” he said.
Wiebe was referring to the Orton-Gillingham methodology, which he described as a “phonics-oriented approach” to reading instruction that’s “very much aligned with what the state initiative supports.” He said it’s a program that teachers have been emphasizing in their instruction.
Wiebe said Journeys is used for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, along with other approaches, for all students. Teachers also prescribe different texts and language programs for students who may need extra help in language arts.
Even if students aren’t struggling, he said, “teachers use other resources and texts (in addition to Journeys) to go deeper.”
Merrill noted a number of other resources and plans in Stanley County Public Schools, including a Dyslexia/Science of Reading Team at the elementary level.
“The team members consisted of three certified teachers,” she said in the email. “They took a six-week-long class the summer of 2022 to receive training on Dyslexia and the science of reading.”
She said the elementary school is “implementing 30 minutes of intervention every day,” with a focus on reading skills and also math skills when the need arises.
“I will be encouraging all of our elementary staff to take the free training this summer, so all staff is informed on the new information and strategies,” she said.
Wiebe said the Pierre School District will be reviewing its language arts curriculum intensively in the fall of 2024 before deciding “what curriculum we will use next,” starting in the fall of 2025.
“In the meantime, we use different texts and approaches,” he said. “We can certainly add to our current core program, supplement it. … We’ve had teachers trained in the last several years in phonics-based practices.”
Wiebe said the district’s core curricula are chosen every eight years.
“It’s not something we can just turn around every three years,” he said, noting demands on the budget and on teacher training. But he added: “We do a lot of supplementing.”
The topic of how to teach reading has been emerging throughout the country, with articles in The Washington Post, The New York Times and other outlets.
Maggie Seidel, president of the Hughes County Moms for Liberty chapter, has raised the topic of reading at Pierre School District Board of Education meetings a number of times, including on Aug. 14. She has advocated for, among other things, a greater emphasis on phonics.
“Our efforts have primarily focused on literacy,” she said at the meeting earlier this month. “We believe that’s the gateway skill to all other learning.”
Seidel praised the literacy framework devised by the South Dakota Department of Education at the meeting. The framework and its focus on “structured literacy,” she said, “affirmed everything we’ve been saying for the past year.”
Wiebe, in an interview, also stressed the importance of a rich selection of available books for children as they develop as readers.
“The sheer exposure to print is so important,” he said.
He mentioned the role of strong reading material at every level, including a robust library collection.
“A vast library of different interest levels is very important,” he said. “In our area, we certainly want to have selections that reflect (our students’) interests, whether that’s animals or whether that’s cultures and history.
He also highlighted the role of librarians.
"We have librarians in each of our schools that are very good about finding new texts that are interesting to different grades," he said, "and about always keeping our libraries with fresh materials, so students are not always seeing the same thing.”
