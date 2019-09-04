RAPID CITY -- State prison inmate Laney Bacon has been placed on escape status.
Bacon left the Rapid City Community Work Center without authorization overnight.
He is 20 years old and is 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs approximately 186 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Bacon is serving a 3-year, 9-month sentence for receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle and a 9-month sentence for eluding from Custer County. He is also serving a 7-year, 9-month sentence with 3 years suspended for grand theft from Pennington County.
If you see him or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement.
The Rapid City Community Work Center is a minimum-security unit.
Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
