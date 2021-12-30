South Dakota’s quarter horse breeders haven’t slowed down operations and other activities even though the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of their 2020 state convention and other showings.
“These people are pretty well known in their own communities and in the state. They have lots of stories to tell,” Joni Hunt, a member of the association and convention’s banquet committee, said.
Hunt said the American Quarter Horse Association worldwide membership is 234,000 members as of 2020. There are more than 3,400 association members in South Dakota and nearly 81,000 registered horses, including almost 3,000 new foals.
In South Dakota, there are almost 11,000 American association horse owners.
“The horse industry in South Dakota has a profound impact on our economy,” Hunt said. “Not just in the breeding and sales of registered horses, there are also the many horse-related events. And the business generated for feed stores, tack stores, veterinarians, auction barns, pickup sales and repairs, haying equipment, equine publications and media, etc. etc. There are also a lot of visitors who travel to South Dakota to buy South Dakota bred horses. The Black Hills Stock Show horse sale, for example, sold approximately 145 head for $1.899 million.”
Not all South Dakotans belonging to the American association members belong to the state’s South Dakota Quarter Horse Association.
Organizers canceled most of the quarter horse showings in South Dakota for 2020 because of the pandemic.
As a result of canceled shows, the state association’s registered membership declined.
“With COVID, our numbers are not as large as they have been,” Shirley Wetz, a state director for the state’s association, said. “We currently have about 80 registered members. In 2019, it was twice that, at least. You have to be a member to show and get points for the South Dakota horse association awards. With canceled shows, they didn’t register for that year.”
Many people connected with quarter horses have earned honors planned for the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association convention from Jan. 7-9 in Fort Pierre and Pierre. These honorees are from across the state, with a number from Fort Pierre and surrounding areas.
Hunt said that many of the quarter horse nominees scheduled for recognition in 2020 rolled over to this year, with some more people added. The state’s association holds the annual convention here due to the central location, the Casey Tibbs Center in Fort Pierre and the Ramkota in Pierre.
Hunt added that organizers intentionally plan the quarter horse convention for the weekend before the state’s annual tourism convention, also held in Pierre.
Wetz said this is about the sixth year she has helped with the convention. She said the association bases recognition and awards on the nominees’ involvement with the quarter horse industry.
Some of the honorees closer to the Pierre area include Holabird-based Cowan Ranches’ 2022 AQHA Hall of Fame Quarter Horse SunFrost.
A few years ago, Onida resident Jim Sutton was honored as a 50-year quarter horse breeder. He’ll also receive honor as a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Hall of Fame inductee.
Lauing Ranch near Blunt will receive the 2022 SDQHA Producer of the Year award.
Organizers will also recognize the late Raymond Sutton from Gettysburg as a 50-year quarter horse breeder.
Hunt stressed that the Jan. 7 evening reception at the Casey Tibbs Center at 7 p.m. and the Jan. 8 afternoon general membership meeting at 2 p.m. at the Ramkota are free and open to the public. The Jan. 8 night Awards Banquet at the Ramkota is open to the public, though there is a charge per person.
The Jan. 9 morning Cowboy Church — led by Pastor Harold Delbridge with music by Tracy Buer — at the Ramkota at 9:30 a.m. is also open to the public and has free coffee.
During the convention, the association will also recognize Fort Pierre’s Clifford and Peggy Tibbs as a 50-year quarter horse breeder.
“Our ranch doesn’t really have a name. Clifford and Darren — father and son — have just ranched together,” Clifford’s daughter-in-law Kelly Tibbs said. “Clifford is on the ‘home’ place — his father’s — about 45 miles northwest of Fort Pierre, Mission Ridge. And our place is 30 miles west of Fort Pierre near Hayes.”
The Tibbs family raises and uses quarter horses because of the breed’s workability.
“Clifford breeds and prefers quarter horses, as a lot of the horses he raises can be used on the ranch and be competitive in the arena as well,” Kelly said. “Quarter horses are known for their ‘cow sense,’ heavier boned for soundness in the rougher ranch terrain, and endurance as sometimes the days are long, and many miles can be put on a horse — no cowboy likes to walk.”
The physical attributes of a good horse are important. Kelly said that conformation is a must when looking for a horse, or you could run into lameness issues.
Conformation refers to the horse’s shape or structure, indicating its athletic ability.
“Pay attention to how it handles changes in the surroundings — does it stay calm or act flighty? — and look for a soft, kind eye,” Kelly added.
