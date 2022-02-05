The South Dakota Department of Transportation is developing the South Dakota State Rail Plan and Rail Investment Guide.
An online, self-guided introduction will be available from Feb. 28 to April 3, at SouthDakotaSRP.com.
SDDOT will host four meetings across the state to give introductory information and gather feedback from the public and stakeholders. The meetings will be held in Sioux Falls on Feb. 28, Mitchell on March 1, Aberdeen on March 2, and Rapid City on March 3.
The SRP/RIG will describe the state’s vision, goals and objectives related to rail transportation for the next four years and beyond. The SRP will document the current role of rail in South Dakota and the institutional governance structure of the state’s rail programs, inventory the state’s existing rail lines and assets, illustrate the safety, environmental, and economic impacts of rail, determine current rail needs and issues, evaluate the potential for future passenger rail service implementation, list the projects and studies needed to achieve the state’s rail vision and identify potential funding sources for rail projects.
The SRP will be submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, in accordance with the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act of 2015. The RIG will establish asset management strategies and analyze the continued feasibility of maintaining state-owned rail assets.
