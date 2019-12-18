The South Dakota State Railroad Board acted on Dec. 18 on proposals received by the South Dakota Department of Transportation on Nov. 21 for possible acquisition of state-owned railroad assets.
Nine operating proposals from seven proposers were received.
The Board authorized SDDOT to enter negotiations with LG Everist for purchase of the Sioux Valley Line south of Canton.
The Board rejected the other operating proposals - on the Britton line, Mitchell to Rapid City (MRC) line, Napa to Platte line, and the Wolsey Interchange. There were no proposals submitted for the Yale line near Huron.
With the rejection of the proposals, those lines will remain the property of the State and will continue to be operated by the current lease/sublease holders.
The State acquired the railroad lines after the 1980 Milwaukee Road embargo which resulted in bankruptcy filing and possible abandonment of the lines. Since then, the State has restored and expanded service on many of the rail lines, resulting in millions of dollars of development adjacent to the lines.
“We are pleased the Board agreed to move forward with negotiations for the Sioux Valley Line and look forward to discussing the possible sale of this railroad asset with LG Everist,” said Darin Bergquist, Transportation Secretary. “Although we are disappointed with the result of proposals for the other lines, we learned a lot by going through the process and feel there will be other opportunities for future solicitations. The goal is to get these rail lines back in the hands of private entities, as long as it is the best interest of the State of South Dakota.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.