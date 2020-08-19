State Railroad Board steps closer to selling Sioux Valley Line

The South Dakota State Railroad Board acted on a proposal to sell one of the state’s short line railroads, the Sioux Valley Line between Canton and Elk Point, with a spur to Beresford.
The Board’s decision on August 19 was to authorize the South Dakota Department of Transportation to finalize terms of a purchase agreement with Dakota and Iowa Railroad (D&I Railroad) for the line. The D&I Railroad is a wholly owned subsidiary of L.G. Everist Incorporated.
“We look forward to collaborating with the D&I Railroad to finalize the sale of this railroad asset,” said Darin Bergquist, Secretary of Transportation.
Final action will be made at a future board meeting, before the end of this year. Then the final purchase agreement terms will be given to the Board by SDDOT and D&I Railroad.
“D&I Railroad, the current operator of this line, has a proven track record of providing excellent service to their shippers and we have no doubt this same service will continue. The sale will also place the line back into private ownership where additional opportunities exist for further development – a key to supporting the state’s economy,” said Jerry Cope, chairman S.D. Railroad Board.
The board has also been acting on lease holder proposals that were received to purchase excess railroad properties along the state-owned lines. The board authorized the sale of numerous leased properties along the Mitchell to Rapid City line. The remaining line for the board to act on is the Napa to Platte line.
“These properties have been held by the state for many years, and the board’s recent action will allow current lease holders to own the rights to these properties and use them in a manner that best serves the community and our state,” said Deputy Secretary Joel Jundt.
