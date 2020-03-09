Fort Pierre city officials are moving fast to make sure the state doesn’t fine the city $52,030 for violating its permit by discharging bad wastewater into the Bad River.
The state Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced Monday, March 9, it had fined the city $52,030 for violations of its Surface Water Discharge Permit that allows it to discharge treated sewage water from its lagoons south of town into the Bad River about three miles upstream from its mouth at the Missouri River.
In a news release Monday, Brian Walsh from DENR said the city had violated its permit limits for ammonia — which comes mostly from pee; total coliforms, or bacteria that are found inside humans digestive tracts; E.coli bacteria that make us sick to our stomachs and elsewhere; and “biochemical oxygen demand,” or BOD. BOD is the amount of dissolved oxygen needed in such water for tiny organisms to catch their breath enough to break down organic matter, such as poop, according to the best scientific information online.
“In addition,” Walsh’s news release reads, “reporting data and facility operations demonstrate a pattern of noncompliance over the last 10 years.”
So, DENR is serious.
Recently the city signed a kind of non-proliferation of bad water into the Bad River pact with the DENR. Or an administrative Settlement Agreement, as Walsh terms it.
If the city complies with the DENR’s Feb. 13 Notice of Violation and Order of Compliance, “the payment of the $52,030 fine is suspended.”
On March 2, the city council approved a a plan to make up to $3.7 million in improvements to its waste water treatment system and that led to the deal with DENR, Mayor Gloria Hanson told the Capital Journal.
“The DENR is working with us,” she said.
To pay for the new, upgraded system, the city plans to increase monthly waste water bills about 29 percent to the city’s 1,030 residential customers by adding a monthly surcharge, starting at a base of about 10 bucks, City Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen said.
For example, a typical resident customer — such as a family in one home producing 5,000 gallons for the waste water system - will see its waste water bill go from $36.45 a month to $46.95 per month, Heezen said; a 28.8 percent increase.
The city’s 184 commercial users of the waste water utility also will see monthly bills increase; those who use it more will pay more surcharge, as they do now with the regular rates which include a base, or flat, rate and a rate based on usage.
City leaders have projected the upgrade to the city’s wastewater treatment could cost as much as $3.7 million, maybe less, Mayor Hanson says. The city will borrow the $3.7 million through a state agency that gives low-cost loans. With interest rates at historic lows, that will mean paying about 2.5 percent interest over what likely will be a 30-year loan, Heezen said.
If the update costs less, the payback can happen faster, she said.
Hahn said plans for the update are not finalized yet,but construction will begin this summer and the best-case scenario is the new, improved system will be on line in the spring of 2021.
If not, late summer or so in 2021, he said.
Fort Pierre does not have a wholesale wastewater treatment plant, such as Pierre and other larger cities do.
Rather, it uses a series of lagoons just south of the city along U.S. Highway 83 to do most of its amelioration of the city’s sewage.
It’s a very economical and natural way for small communities to treat wastewater, Hahn said. “Sunlight does a wonderful job of disinfection.”
The city moves the wastewater through two or three of the city’s six lagoons, over a 180-day schedule, he said.
“Pond doctors,” solar-powered rigs stand out in the lagoons. They include “stirrers,”to keep the water and other stuff from settling too much, and aerators to keep oxygen going into the water.
The problem is when circumstances, such as high water or iced over lagoons, cut down the anaerobic activity and aeration that disinfects the water.
The planned improvements will allow the city to disinfect the water in less time and allow more frequent discharges into the Bad River instead of the current monthly discharges, he said.
The plan is to mothball two of the lagoons, which date to the 1950s, and use four of the lagoons, the most recent built about 20 years ago. With the new system, the turn-around time to make the wastewater ready to be sent into the Bad River will be reduced to 40, maybe even 30 days, Hahn said.
The past two years have been wet, with about 50 percent more precipitation than normal in 2018 and 2019 for Pierre and Fort Pierre. Meanwhile, the high levels of the Missouri River because of far-above average releases through Oahe Dam to deal with near-record runoff, have put pressure on the city’s infrastructure that has made things more difficult for the wastewater system as well as the city’s other utilities, Hahn said.
While the lagoon system has needed improvements for a long time, recent conditions made changes more urgent, Hahn said.
Good growth, meanwhile, also has put more demands on the city’s wastewater treatment system, Hanson and Hahn say.
The population has increased about 20 percent since 1990 to more than 2,200 or even more, estimates Mayor Hanson. And many of the new homes built in this century in the city are larger than the average home was a while back, she said.
Meanwhile, commercial development has been pretty good, with several hotels and Drifters coming online in the past several years, Hahn said. Just months ago, Casey’s General Store joined the city’s large convenience stores/gas stations.
And a new Holiday Inn Express will begin construction this summer while the current one becomes a Best Western, Hahn said.
Stuff happens, in other words.
“The city is working to address these violations,” DENR Sec. Hunter Roberts said in the news release Monday. “However, the stipulated penalties reinforce the need for permit compliance. DENR expects operators to comply with their permits and will continue to work closely with the city to prevent future violations.”
