South Dakota stands to receive $63 million in 2022 water infrastructure funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden in November, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“With President Biden’s leadership and congressional action, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has created an historic opportunity to correct longstanding environmental and economic injustices across America,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a Dec. 2 news release. “As leaders, we must seize this moment. Billions of dollars are about to start flowing to states and it is critical that EPA partners with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure the benefits of these investments are delivered in the most equitable way.”
Regional Administrator KC Becker of EPA Region 8, which covers six states including South Dakota, said in the same release that his organization “is committed to making the most of this historic opportunity to help South Dakota communities invest in the critical infrastructure that will deliver clean water and safe drinking water for decades to come.”
“In addition to creating jobs across the state, these funds will improve the health of our watersheds and expand access to safe drinking water for homes, businesses, schools, and childcare centers; including the disadvantaged communities who need it most,” Becker said.
In South Dakota, the funding will go through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, EPA spokesperson Taylor Gillespie confirmed to the Capital Journal. Those two funds were established to provide governmental entities with low interest loans for water infrastructure projects.
Spokesperson Brian Walsh from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources told the Capital Journal on Wednesday that it’s too early in the process for his organization to make comments about funding as they are still reviewing the law and awaiting federal guidance.
Ian Fury, spokesperson for Gov. Kristi Noem, said the $63 million is the first part of more funding the state is set to receive in the years to come.
“It is our understanding that this funding is the first batch of about $355 million that South Dakota is set to receive over the next several years, according to the EPA,” Fury wrote in a Friday email.
Noem said in her Tuesday budget address that while she initially thought about returning the federal money coming South Dakota’s way in 2022, she decided to hold onto the funds to keep them from falling into the hands of other states, specifically naming ones led by Democratic governors. She also announced a “$660 million, once-in-a-generation” state investment in water infrastructure that will be paired with local and state funding to total $1.5 billion.
“This necessary work will ensure rural towns have clean drinking water; it will update existing water treatment facilities; replace outdated water systems in our older communities; and construct drainage projects for new communities,” Noem said.
On the local level, Fort Pierre is in the midst of deciding whether to seek new water treatment infrastructure entirely or just more storage as the city’s agreement with vendor West River/Lyman-Jones expires in 2032. Mayor Gloria Hanson told the Capital Journal in a Friday email that despite the strengths this funding offers, she does have some concerns.
“The only thing we have heard about this funding is that ‘America First’ principles would apply, restricting all project materials to American made products,” Hanson wrote. “It’s a great concept, and not an easy one to oppose politically. But there are a lot of materials not available in the US, and it will take time for manufacturers to gear up to produce everything needed for large water projects. We are concerned about those restrictions.”
