Norbeck summer cabin

The Norbeck summer cabin, built in 1927, has a long and storied history in South Dakota, but at this time, that does not include the right of the public to know who stays there and at what cost.

 Scott Gerloff / Historical Preservation Center

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, her family, friends and guests are the only people who can stay in a state-owned historic cabin in Custer State Park, and it’s unclear if the rustic Valhalla retreat is being used for political purposes.

Citing open records law, Noem’s administration won’t reveal who stayed there over the past three years or whether the state is reimbursed, despite more than $120,000 in taxpayer money being spent on property upgrades.

