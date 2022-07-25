Breathalyzer

An officer gets ready to administer a breathalyzer test at the Minnehaha County Building in 2016. Tests are given twice a day to those in the 24/7 Sobriety program.

 Argus Leader

A zero-tolerance testing approach to reducing drunken driving and other alcohol-related crimes that started in South Dakota could broaden its reach nationally, despite concerns from critics that it restricts the constitutional rights of some participants.

The 24/7 Sobriety program, pioneered by former South Dakota Attorney General Larry Long, requires offenders to submit to twice-a-day breathalyzer tests or remote monitoring as a condition of pre-trial bond or sentencing agreement. Failure to remain sober means the participant is sent to jail, a no-nonsense doctrine that has coincided with a decrease in DUI and other alcohol-related offenses, according to independent studies.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Tags

Load comments