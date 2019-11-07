State’s drivers’ licenses meet federal requirement

South Dakota is now more than 99 percent compliant in its efforts to meet the federal government’s enforcement deadline of its Real ID license regulations next year.
A compliant driver’s licence has a gold star or star-within-a-circle in the upper right hand corner. Both cards will be accepted for proof of identity to board a flight within the United States.
The federal Real ID Act established minimum security standards for license issuance and production. For certain purposes, federal agencies do not accept driver’s licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet the minimum standards. The purposes include getting onto federal facilities and boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft.
Many states are still working to reach the federal compliance deadline of Oct. 1, 2020. South Dakota began issuing Real ID compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards on Dec. 31, 2009. As of mid-October 2019, the state had issued more than 676,000 Real ID compliant driver licenses and more than 62,000 Real ID compliant identification cards.
For more information on how to apply for or renew a South Dakota driver license or identification card, click onto: https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing.
