U.S. Marshal Dan Mosteller has announced the formation of a statewide fugitive task force called the Dakota Territory Fugitive Task Force.
According to the announcement release, the formation of this new single task force will bring law enforcement agencies and resources together from across South Dakota. Marshal Mosteller believes this new formation will increase efficiency and collaboration even more among participating agencies.
Historically, the U.S. Marshals Service sponsored three separate fugitive task forces in Pierre, Sioux Falls, and Rapid City. The now disbanded task forces were the Pierre Area Joint Fugitive Task Force, Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force, and the Black Hills Area Fugitive Task Force.
The new force has offices in Pierre, Sioux Falls and Rapid City.
Agencies participating in the task force include the Pierre Police Department, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, Stanley County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals Service, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Police Department, Chamberlain Police Department, Mobridge Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Department of Homeland Security – Immigration and Customs Enforcement, National Park Service and Social Security Administration.
Collectively these agencies will continue to bring the most violent offenders in South Dakota to Justice.
