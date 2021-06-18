The state’s unclaimed property can be personal -- to you and to others. And the state reported a 185 percent increase in unclaimed property claims. One in five South Dakotans are the owners of unclaimed property.
The South Dakota State Treasurer’s Office’s Unclaimed Property division sees approximately $80 million per year coming in as unclaimed money and objects. Varying per year, about $28 million worth of property is delivered back to the rightful owners -- or rightful heirs. The rest, though it can still be claimed decades later, goes into the state’s General Fund.
South Dakota State Treasurer Josh Haeder said claims across the state grew substantially since 2019.
“We have seen a year-to-year increase of 185 percent in the number of individuals and entities who are claiming their unclaimed property,” he said. “It’s important that the number of claims goes up.”
Funds are turned over to the state after a three-year dormancy period where a bank, other business or entity could not reach a customer, heir or former employee. Deputy Treasurer Jason Williams said the most common reason for someone to have "lost" money is generally a simple change in address and telephone number.
“Money is lost or unclaimed for a reason. We use software updates for contact records from people's federal tax returns. And, if your Social Security Number is out there it is a lot easier to return these funds to the owners," Williams said about finding a social through official sources.
Anyone can have an unclaimed overpayment on, say, an insurance premium.
“The list of possibilities is really long of why someone could have money out there not claimed,” Haeder said.
Often, people just don’t bother to check. Sometimes, people die and have no close heirs. Other times, a safety deposit box is just not known by survivors. One show-and-tell item used for classrooms and other-group illustrations is a bar of silver which has been waiting to be claimed for many years.
The Treasurer’s Office does not charge a fee for returning property. Haeder warns of con-companies that charge fees for doing what the average person can easily do in minutes.
First, contact the Treasurer’s Office through its official -- www.sdtreasurer.gov -- website. The site says to "click below" to see if there is any unclaimed property owed to you. Enter your last name, business name or a property ID. Be sure to look at all entries under your last name or relative's last names -- in case a deceased relative is on the list.
You can initiate as many unique searches as you like and "claim" property as you go. Once you have completed all searches, click "view claimed properties" to file your claims. The computer will show any claims submitted, and you will receive a confirmation by email within 48 hours with forms to complete.
Haeder is proud that the turn-around time for the office to send you the identifying paperwork is around two days. The forms simply prove you are the property owner, or you are the heir to someone else.
“If you search for unclaimed property on the Internet, and the site has a charge or cost, it’s the wrong site,” Haeder said.
Also, to find out if you have unclaimed property, check Cash.SD.Gov or treasurer's website.
And there's a reason why some amounts are listed as vaguely as greater than $250, rather than a specific amount.
“There are third parties that look at unclaimed property, and offer to help you get it, but at a charge. If we were to list a million dollar amount, that would be a security risk for that person. We could be putting someone in harm’s way,” Haeder said.
A claim's amount can vary too. Some could be less than $1 and others much more. The state has returned individual claims of more than $1.5 million to people living in South Dakota.
The Division of Unclaimed Property is not funded at taxpayer expense. A small percentage of what comes in is used to fund the office. Out of around $80 million, the entire division's expenses -- wages, computers, telephones, stamps, etc. -- comes to around $1 million per year. Until claims are made, the rest goes into the state’s General Fund.
“Because of it going into the General Fund, we are a major contributor to state education, state parks and other programs,” Haeder said. “We have about $500 million total aggregate, which includes owners who have last-known addresses out-of-state. About $200 million of this belongs to people we believe are still in South Dakota. Unclaimed property is not revenue, and it is not taxed. We, this office, are the custodians of the money, until we find the rightful owners.”
Williams said the pandemic caused the department to adapt.
“We’ve had a 256 percent increase on social media -- engagements where people click through to the website,” he said.
Haeder added, “I’m a very positive guy, and we have a lot of work to inform people to see if their name is on the list. It’s an understanding that we will always have to be proactive in this process.”
There is one circumstance where there is a time limitation. A custodian for stocks, bonds or dividends from financial institutions has 180 days to claim these at their current value. After that, the Treasurer’s Office is required by law to sell them at market value. The office then holds the cashed-in funds.
“We have a high priority to find these property owners; we don’t want to be a defacto investment office for other people’s money,” Haeder said.
Other physical property can range from wills and other legal documents, gold teeth, locks of hair, coins, jewelry, photographs, love letters have been returned to heirs.
“The best part of this job is when we are able to reconnect items to family members and other loved ones,” Compliance Officer Anissa Grambihler said.
Items can falling under the heading of the alcohol, drugs and firearms department go directly to local law enforcement.
Some unclaimed items that have no monetary value, such 100-year-old birth or marriage certificates, are donated by the Treasurer’s Office to the state historian. One of the most original pieces of property was a funeral urn, which was eventually properly interned by the found family. In the case of unclaimed papers such as love letters, discretion is used if they are donated to the state historian.
“Everyday our number one priority has been to return lost property to its rightful owner and the citizens of South Dakota,” Haeder said. “We have worked to raise awareness of unclaimed property through public events -- often referred to as our ‘road show’ to places such as the State’s Fair, social media advertising, newspaper advertising, television and direct mail. Without that outreach most people simply do not know their funds have been turned over to the state. Word of mouth is critical.”
