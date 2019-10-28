State Senator Solano resigns, state seeking replacement

Alan Solano announced Oct. 28 that he will resign his seat in the State Senate effective Nov. 30. Solano has represented District 32 in the State Senate since 2014.
“Serving in the South Dakota Senate has been extremely rewarding, and I’ll forever be indebted to the people of District 32 for putting their trust and confidence in me,” said Solano. “In the last months, I’ve recognized the difficulty of balancing my legislative responsibilities with my new professional responsibilities. Right now, I need to take a step back and focus on the foundation and my family.”
In Oct. of last year, Solano was selected as the chief executive officer of the John T. Vucurevich Foundation, which awards grants supporting the advancement of the arts, education and science, and the promotion of social welfare within South Dakota.
Solano currently serves as chair of the Education Committee, chair of the summer study on Electric Services in an Annexed Area, chair of the Interim Rules Review Committee, and the chair of the summer study to Reduce the Overall Use of Acute Mental Health Hospitalizations. He is a member of the Health and Human Services Committee and the Transportation Committee.
District 32, a Rapid City district, is represented by Republican Solano, who is a chief executive office. Republican Representative Scyller J. Borglum is an engineer when he is not doing legislative work. Republican Chris P. Johnson, the district’s other House of Representative member, is president of Mountain Time, Inc.
Qualifications to be a legislator are:
a person must be at least 21 years old
must be a citizen and a voter of the United States and of the state (two years) and of the district
have a clean criminal background
Governor Kristi Noem is requesting public input on filling the District 32 vacancy.
“In the coming weeks, I’ll be looking for someone to represent District 32,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I look forward to collaborating with the folks in District 32 to find a qualified, dedicated public servant to serve in this capacity.”
To be considered for the Senate vacancy, or to offer nominations, email Rachel Graves at Rachel.Graves@state.sd.us. Nominations must include the candidate’s name, current physical address, telephone number, and relevant background information. Nomination materials must be submitted by Nov. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.