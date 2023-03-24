Sculptures

Sculptures by Peggy Detmers stand outside Tatanka: Story of the Bison near Deadwood. The sculptures include 14 bison being chased by three Lakota hunters on horseback.

 South Dakota Department of Tourism

The state Supreme Court examined disputes over sculptures commissioned by the actor Kevin Costner and pandemic benefits paid to a business owner as justices heard arguments in several cases Wednesday.

The court held its first of two days of oral arguments for its spring term on the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments