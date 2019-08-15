The South Dakota Supreme Court has authorized full judicial operations to once again be offered in Gregory County.
Because of the recent tornado damage in Burke to the courthouse and surrounding area, on August 6, the court determined the Gregory County courthouse was non-operational for judicial services and transferred all court functions temporarily to the Tripp County courthouse in Winner.
Chief Justice David Gilbertson inspected the Gregory County courthouse last Tuesday. He had an opportunity to visit with the Gregory County commissioners and other county officials. He and Sixth Circuit Presiding Judge Bobbi Rank also toured the court facilities in the building.
Chief Justice Gilbertson commented, “I want to commend the citizens of Gregory County for their impressive response to the Burke tornado. I found all facilities in the courthouse to be expertly repaired, cleaned and usable.
"We were also able to test our IT systems and fortunately they were in working order. Based on my inspection I recommended to the Supreme Court we immediately return full judicial services to Gregory County and the Court did so the same day. At this point it appears the only work left in the areas we use are to replace the broken windows which are currently protected from the elements by plywood.”
