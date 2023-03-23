The state's health and education departments are teaming up to provide portable, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) systems at no cost to accredited K-12 schools throughout South Dakota, according to a news release.
"We are thrilled to partner with the Department of Education to provide air purifiers for classrooms throughout South Dakota," said Melissa Magstadt, Cabinet Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health, stated in the release.
“Improved indoor air quality will greatly enhance learning environments for both students and teachers," Magstadt said.
Three models of air purifying systems will be available to accredited K-12 schools, including a small model for rooms under 600 square feet (e.g., offices), a medium model for rooms under 1,050 square feet (e.g., classrooms), and a large model for rooms under 1,875 square feet (e.g., cafeterias); multiple units may be used in common areas over 1,875 square feet. All models are quiet, easy to operate, have a lifetime warranty, and come with 3 years of replacement filters.
This program is federally funded through the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Reopening Schools Cooperative Agreement to help improve indoor air quality in schools which helps to reduce viruses, germs, pollen, dust, mold spores, and other particles in the air.
For more information about the K-12 school air quality improvement project, please contact DOHMedia@state.sd.us.
