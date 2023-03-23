The state's health and education departments are teaming up to provide portable, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) systems at no cost to accredited K-12 schools throughout South Dakota, according to a news release.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Department of Education to provide air purifiers for classrooms throughout South Dakota," said Melissa Magstadt, Cabinet Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health, stated in the release.

Was the information in this article useful?


Load comments