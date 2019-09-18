New report highlights what’s happened since passage of the Affordable Care Act.
A new report from researchers at the Urban Institute, with funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, finds that the rate of people not having health insurance in South Dakota fell by 4.1 percent between 2013 and 2017, but researchers say the state’s decision not to expand Medicaid and low marketplace enrollment limited further progress.
Researchers say South Dakota experienced a modest reduction in its uninsured rate compared to other states between 2013 and 2017 because the state did not expand Medicaid nor generate significant participation in its Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace. On average, states like South Dakota, which had high uninsured rates prior to the ACA, saw significantly smaller insurance gains compared to similar states that expanded Medicaid and/or experienced robust marketplace participation.
“The percentage of people who remain uninsured differs widely across states largely because of choices state lawmakers have made,” said Mona Shah, of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “States that took full advantage of the Affordable Care Act quickly saw expanded access to affordable coverage for their uninsured residents.”
Researchers examined the insurance landscape before and after implementation of the ACA and created a framework that grouped states into five categories, based on similar attributes: high or low uninsured rate prior to the ACA, whether the state expanded Medicaid or not, and marketplace enrollment by subsidy-eligible individuals. Changes in the employer-sponsored insurance market, average incomes, and other factors were also considered.
