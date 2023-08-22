In 2015, nearly 25% of locally owned bridges in South Dakota were in poor condition.

Eight years later, more than $142 million in taxpayer funding has been spent on 500 local bridge improvement grants through a state program. As of 2022, the number of locally owned bridges in poor condition had decreased by 46 while the number in good condition had increased by 138, but about 20% of the counties in the state had never received a grant.

