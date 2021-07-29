The labor shortage here and around the state continues to push employers to offer more pay, bonuses or both in the hopes of beating out competition for precious job applicants. In the search for cashiers and pizza makers, the Casey’s in Fort Pierre is offering a $300 signing bonus paid out after 30 and 90 days of employment.
Store Manager Pamela Leichtnam told the Capital Journal that her store is about three-quarters of the way to full staffing. The store has been offering a signing bonus for about a month, with the decision to do so coming down from the Casey’s corporate office in Ankeny, Iowa.
Leichtnam said the bonus offer has definitely helped jumpstart applications, as she had 10 on hand Monday morning versus two or three before the signing bonus was offered.
“It’s made a substantial difference,” Leichtnam said.
The Capital Journal reported on July 24 about the growing number of Pierre-area businesses, like Leichtnam’s, that are offering signing bonuses to attract applicants. Two members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation and Gov. Kristi Noem’s office were asked why Pierre businesses are still scrambling for employees now that the state has cut off federal unemployment assistance related to the pandemic.
In a column published May 14, Republican U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson wrote “over the last several months I’ve heard from South Dakota business owners struggling to fill open spots – they are busier than ever but finding workers has been a hurdle. South Dakota’s Retailers Association said this is impacting mom & pop businesses the most. When I ask these business owners why they can’t find workers, they tell me that it doesn’t help that the federal enhanced unemployment pays many people more to stay at home than to work. Workers continue to receive an extra $300 a week on top of what they are already receiving in unemployment benefits.”
In a Monday statement to the Capital Journal, Johnson said he is hopeful Americans will reenter the workforce after South Dakota ended its participation in extra federal unemployment. Noem ended South Dakota’s participation in the extra federal unemployment benefits on June 26. But Johnson still cited federal policy as factors contributing to labor shortages, including federal unemployment benefits around the nation as well as welfare requirements. Johnson also said the problem is more than just an unemployment issue.
“With South Dakota’s unemployment rate being lower than it was pre-pandemic, we need to encourage individuals who have left the workforce permanently to get back to work,” he said. “The Biden Administration continues to make it easier for Americans to stay home – from removing welfare work requirements for young, able-bodied individuals with no children to continuing stimulus payments – the government needs to stop keeping people out of the workplace. That’s why I introduced the Get Americans Back to Work Act which will end extra federal unemployment benefits across the country and push people towards work rather than away from it. In the meantime, businesses need to continue to innovate to attract new workers. Politicians should champion the idea that work is not punishment, it provides dignity and opportunity.”
Johnson also pointed to a Foundation for Government Accountability report that noted declining unemployment claims in states that ended participation in federal unemployment assistance.
In his own May 14 column, Republican Sen. John Thune wrote that he believed slow April hiring around the U.S. to be “a direct result of Democrats’ completely misguided policies, especially their decision to create a disincentive for unemployed workers to rejoin the workforce.”
In a Monday statement to the Capital Journal, Thune said he was “focused on policies that would help grow the economy, expand the workforce, and create more opportunities for hardworking South Dakotans.”
“Paying people more in unemployment insurance benefits than they would otherwise earn in the workforce was, without question, a disincentive for some individuals to return to work,” Thune said. “Ending this disincentive has certainly encouraged more people to return to the workforce, but finding workers in several industries across South Dakota continues to be an issue due to a variety of factors, including people who have chosen to leave the workforce or take early retirement, for example.”
A statement from Noem’s communications director Ian Fury to the Capital Journal called South Dakota’s economy “strong” and noted the high number of job openings available to unemployed residents.
“As a result of our low 2.9% unemployment rate, there are roughly 10 job openings for every South Dakotan on unemployment in our state,” Fury’s email stated. “Governor Noem will continue recruiting freedom-loving individuals to come to South Dakota to help address our workforce needs.”
The Capital Journal contacted Noem’s office to ask Fury why South Dakota didn’t need more people before federal unemployment was cut. Noem’s office said Fury was unavailable and a phone number for Fury could not be released.
South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation spokesperson Dawn Dovre said there are many factors at play in South Dakota’s “workforce shortage.”
“Ending federal unemployment benefits will not be the sole solution to this challenge,” Dovre told the Capital Journal.
Dovre added that the decision to end South Dakota’s participation in federal unemployment assistance was made by Noem in consultation with the Department of Labor and Regulation.
