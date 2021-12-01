A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Monday against mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for healthcare workers in ten states, including South Dakota, but the move doesn’t appear to have an impact on the state’s three largest medical providers.
In his ruling, District Judge Matthew T. Schelp of the Eastern District of Missouri wrote that the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ mandate was “politically and economically vast, federalism-altering, and boundary-pushing” and “likely an unlawful promulgation of regulations.”
“In general, the overwhelming lack of evidence likely shows CMS had insufficient evidence to mandate vaccination on the wide range of facilities that it did,” Schelp wrote. “Looking even beyond the evidence deficiencies relating to the specific facilities covered, the lack of data regarding vaccination status and transmissibility—in general—is concerning.”
South Dakota State Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg filed a complaint against the mandate on Nov. 10 along with the states of Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Wyoming, Alaska, North Dakota and New Hampshire.
“This is a huge victory for healthcare workers in South Dakota, and especially for our rural hospitals and health care professionals who provide such crucial care to so many of our residents,” Ravnsborg said of Monday’s injunction in a press release issued the same day. “This ruling is a big win against this unprecedented federal overreach.”
However, the ruling doesn’t prevent private medical companies from enacting vaccination mandates, which South Dakota’s three major providers announced in late summer and early fall.
Ravnsborg Chief of Staff Tim Bormann told the Capital Journal that while the injunction puts a stop to the CMS federal vaccine mandate, private employers “are still enabled to make any rules that they want for their employees within reason.”
“They can’t violate any protected classes, but a private employer is still able to make rules that they see fit for the best practices of their business,” Bormann said.
Bormann forwarded a Wednesday Capital Journal request to speak with Ravnsborg about why Ravnsborg chose to file the complaint. Ravnsborg did not return the Capital Journal’s request.
The Capital Journal reached out to South Dakota’s three largest healthcare providers — Avera Health, Monument Health and Sanford Health — to ask how the injunction would affect their own vaccine mandates. Avera announced on Sept. 7 that employees, including “students rotating in Avera facilities, contracted workers and vendors,” would need to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1. Monument announced the same deadline on Sept. 16.
“We are pleased to share that we have made great strides in our vaccination rate – and currently over 98% of our workforce is in compliance,” Avera media relations director Cale Feller told the Capital Journal on Tuesday. “This includes employees who are vaccinated or have been granted an exemption. In September, Avera announced that it would require full vaccination for its physicians, employees and volunteers by Dec. 1, 2021. When the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) Condition of Participation (COP) required full vaccination by Jan. 4, 2022, we planned to align our timeline accordingly. Avera’s policy to require full vaccination continues and we will use this time to understand the outcomes of the judicial process. Avera believes fully in the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine – and we continue to see the difference that this vaccine has made in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death in those who are vaccinated.”
Avera said they would only be providing Tuesday’s statement when the Capital Journal reached out for follow-up questions.
“Monument Health made the decision to require physicians and caregivers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in September,” Monument Health Manager of Public Relations Stephany Chalberg told the Capital Journal on Tuesday. “That decision was made before the federal mandate went into effect. Regardless of the ongoing federal litigation, Monument Health will be in compliance with the new rule.”
Chalberg said 97 percent of the “approximately 5,200 Monument Health physicians and caregivers” were compliant with Monument’s vaccination requirement as of Tuesday.
“Sanford Health was proud to be one of the first health care providers in the country to announce we would require all employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination to protect our patients and our people,” Sanford Chief Physician Dr. Jeremy Cauwels said in a Tuesday statement. “The mandate has worked: As of today more than 98% of employees are compliant of the vaccine mandate. As a result of our high employee vaccination rate, we have also seen a decline in Covid-19 infections and sick leave among staff. The Federal injunction against vaccine mandates for health care workers doesn’t affect this vaccine mandate Sanford implemented earlier this year.”
Sanford referred back to the Cauwels statement when the Capital Journal reached out for follow-up questions. The company announced in July that its employees would need full vaccination by Nov. 1.
