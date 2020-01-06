In 2001, the South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium (SDHHC) was created to help unify the people who provide services to the homeless. Throughout the years, this group has been able to identify gaps and create programs and services that make it easier for people to make it on their own. Since its initiation, the Consortium has received federal funding totaling over $22 million to provide development, operations and supportive services to a variety of homeless programs across the state.
This year, the Consortium, which is an affiliate of South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA), will conduct its annual statewide Point-In-Time (PIT) homeless count on Jan. 28.
The Point-In-Time homeless count is a source of annual data, providing characteristics of people who are experiencing homelessness. Data from the annual PIT homeless count is used to measure homelessness on local, state and national levels. PIT count data helps policy makers and communities measure progress, identifies strengths and gaps in services, increases public awareness of homelessness, and enhances system planning and responses.
With the help of volunteers across the state, SDHHC will conduct a count of homeless people within the geographic area of South Dakota.
To be effective, SDHHC divides the state into six count areas. There are coordinators in each area who will be working with agencies and volunteers to conduct the 2020 PIT count.
Sioux Falls Contact: Suzanne Smith, Augustana Research Institute, 605-274-5010 or suzanne.smith@augie.edu
Rapid City Contact: Sara Hornick, Volunteers of America- Northern Rockies, 605-341-8336 or shornick@voanr.org
Minnehaha, Grant, Deuel, Codington, Hamlin, Clark, Kingsbury, Brookings, Miner, Lake, Lincoln, Moody, McCook, Turner Contacts: Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership, Arleen Weerheim, (605) 256-6518 or aweerheim@interlakescap.com and Tammie Denning 605-334-2808 or tdenning@interlakescap.com
Beadle, Brown, Campbell, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Marshall, McPherson, Potter, Roberts, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Walworth Contact: Patrick Gallagher, GROW South Dakota, (605) 626-2565 or patrick@growsd.org
Bennet, Butte, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Fall River, Jackson, Haakon, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Pennington, Perkins, Ziebach, Oglala Lakota Contact: Laurie Theilmann, Western South Dakota Community Action Agency, (504) 348-1460 or Laurie@wsdca.org
Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Lyman, Mellette, Sanborn, Todd, Trip, Union, Yankton, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld Jones Contact: Darcie Bultje, Rural Office of Community Services, (605) 487-7634 or dbultje@Rocsinc.org.
If you have been involved with the count in the past or would like to be involved, contact the individuals in your area for more information on training and organization plans for communities.
