This summer the South Dakota Newspaper Association board of directors authorized Pulse Research of Portland, Ore., to conduct a statewide newspaper readership survey. Pulse has conducted similar surveys for SDNA over the years.
The results of this latest readership survey are coming in now and they are very good. Among the results:
- 69.5 percent of South Dakotans have read a newspaper in print or online during the past seven days.
- 80.5 percent have read a newspaper in print or online in the past 30 days.
- 53 percent have read a newspaper in print or online in past 24 hours.
- 49 percent of South Dakotans who read newspapers want public notices maintained in newspapers as opposed to posting on government websites only. (34 percent of all South Dakotans want public notices maintained in newspapers. 25 percent prefer government websites. 40 percent no preference.)
These bona fide survey results are essential in helping fight against perceptions such as "no one reads newspapers anymore."
This survey is the result of real-time phone interviews with 400 South Dakotans. The phone survey was conducted between Sept. 2-19 and included completed interviews with households from every county in the state. More than 13,000 phones were dialed to achieve 400 completed surveys.
These results are similar to 2016, which was the last time SDNA commissioned Pulse to conduct a survey. This year's survey also includes some demographic information regarding age and household income. Look for more information coming in the next few weeks as we promote these results.
