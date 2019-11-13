The South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) and the Numad Group have created a new state-wide program train and educate nonprofit professionals so they can increase capacity within their organizations.
The South Dakota Nonprofit Capacity Building Program partners the Fund Raising School of Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy with CFRE International for a 15-month training program.
Online applications are available at www.southdakotagives.org. The first group will accept up to 30 people, and more groups will be announced in future years. Application deadline is Nov. 21.
The program includes four fundraising courses taught by the Fund Raising School faculty, attainment of the Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) credential, and activities with a statewide cohort of fundraising professionals. The statewide Giving Day this year is Tuesday, Dec. 3. The capacity-building program was developed because nonprofit professionals were asking for more training.
“Individuals who complete this program will not only be more well-rounded in their knowledge and expertise of fundraising, but they will be armed with the tools, support and connections that empower them to thrive in both their personal and professional lives,” said Stephanie Judson, president and CEO of the SDCF.
Matt Ehlman, principal of the Numad Group, said the program will help nonprofit leaders and volunteers to more effectively communicate their mission, advocate for their communities and provide better services. This program was developed out of a need identified by people on-the-ground in communities large and small. “We expect this program to raise the bar on fundraising in our state,” Ehlman said.
SDCF administers more than $300 million in assets that support nonprofits across the state. The Numad Group is a fundraising and communication consulting firm based in Rapid City and Boston, Mass.. The two groups started — and now lead — the annual South Dakota Day of Giving.
Participants who complete the program will receive the Certificate in Fund Raising Management from the Fund Raising School and will have completed the education requirements to become a Certified Fund Raising Executive. They will learn proven fundraising tools, how to create effective fundraising plans, develop cases specific to their organization, build practical skills in donor engagement and communicate with other South Dakota nonprofit leaders committed to improving their skills.
“The result will be more experienced, highly-credentialed fundraising professionals on the ground,” said Sarah Nathan, associate director of the Fund Raising School.
“Having 30 fundraising professionals work towards earning the certification as part of their training will help bring an even higher level of fundraising professionalism to nonprofits and donors in the state,” said Eva Aldrich, CFRE International President and CEO.
“There are so many reasons to be excited about this partnership and what this says about the future of philanthropy in South Dakota,” Judson noted. “This program will set apart our state as a true leader in the investment and development of the hard-working individuals who raise funds for our nonprofits.”
Applications selected for the first cohort will be notified December 12. The second cohort will be announced in September of 2020.
For more information, or to apply, go to www.southdakotagives.org/sdcapacitybuilding.
