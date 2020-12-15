Stats show COVID-19 improvement for South Dakota, but state still has more deaths than several larger states

The Good:
Gov. Kristi Noem via Twitter on Monday regarding COVID-19: “New cases are down 59% since South Dakota's peak a month ago, but they're rising in many other states.”
The Bad:
As of late Monday, a total of 1,259 South Dakotans succumbed to the coronavirus. This death toll is higher than that tallied by several states with larger populations.
The Politics:
As the COVID-19 vaccine now makes its way across the country, there is renewed hope among many that this will truly be the turning point in the battle against the coronavirus.
“I will be getting the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available,” U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., a Fort Pierre resident, stated on Friday.
“Here’s the point – vaccines save lives. Vaccines eliminated smallpox worldwide. And they’ve eradicated polio and rubella from this country. Soon, we will be able to add COVID-19 to that list,” Rounds added.
Monday, U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., stated via Twitter: “Thanks to advanced planning, Americans are already getting vaccinated. This is a huge step toward getting our lives back to normal & rebuilding the great economy we had before COVID.
“Americans should celebrate. Our health care providers & at-risk seniors will have access to a lifesaving vaccine in a matter of days & weeks. Thank you to the Trump admin for putting a safe COVID vaccine at the forefront of your efforts. American innovation is a heck of a thing,” U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., tweeted.
“Vaccines are shipped and on their way, FIVE YEARS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE. Get well USA. Get well WORLD. We love you all,” President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday.
“Stay hopeful — brighter days lie ahead,” President-elect Joe Biden added on Monday.
The Conflict:
Despite Noem’s upbeat take on the matter, South Dakota still shows more deaths related to COVID-19 than several states with larger populations. These Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics do not measure on a per 100,000-resident basis. These are the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 by state, along with that state’s 2019 U.S. Census Bureau population estimate:
|State
|Population
|COVID-19 Deaths
|South Dakota
|884,659
1,259
|Idaho
|1,787,065
|1,175
|Oregon
|4,217,737
|1,155
|Utah
|3,205,958
|1,055
|West Virginia
|1,792,147
|968
|Montana
|1,068,778
|818
|Delaware
|973,764
|816
|New Hampshire
|1,359,711
|603
|Hawaii
|1,415,872
|272
|Maine
|1,344,212
|259
Unlike South Dakota, several of these states have mask mandates in place, including West Virginia, a state Trump carried by a 39-point margin over Biden.
“You can choose to believe what you want. But, really and truly, I cannot legislate for the exception -- I have to govern for the masses,” West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice stated Nov. 16 upon reinforcing his mask mandate.
Noem refuses to consider a mask mandate and has even said she will resist a federal one that Biden/Harris may seek to impose.
“Not even mask mandates have stopped cases from rising in communities. On the other hand, such actions can devastate our livelihoods and our ability to provide for our families,” she stated Nov. 20.
However, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are slated to replace Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 20 -- and the Democrats are very clear in their beliefs regarding masks.
“Our priorities include ensuring Americans wear a mask, distributing 100M vaccine doses, and getting our kids safely back to school,” Harris tweeted regarding her priorities on Friday.
"Protect your family and your loved ones. Wear a mask," Harris stated simply earlier in the month.
“Wear a mask. It's the easiest thing you can do to reduce COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. It's not a political statement — it's a patriotic act,” Biden added Friday via Twitter.
