Unless they have to report to work or school, Gov. Kristi Noem said South Dakotans should spend more time at home in an effort to prevent further COVID-19 infections.
On the same day the World Health Organization officially classified this version of coronavirus a pandemic, Noem said the number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota had reached eight. This included the five announced on Tuesday, in addition to another three on Wednesday.
“I would encourage you to stay home,” Noem said.
During the press conference, Noem said the new cases included:
- A man in the 40-49 age range from Minnehaha County, home to the state’s largest city, Sioux Falls;
- A man in the 50-59 age range from Minnehaha County; and
- A man in the 60-69 age range from Bon Homme County.
These cases are in addition to the five Noem confirmed on Tuesday, which included infections in Pennington, Davison, Beadle, Charles Mix and Minnehaha counties. The infection is believed to have contributed to the death of a man in Pennington County.
After the press conference, the Capital Journal received information that two infections may have occurred in the Pierre area. However, South Dakota Department of Health spokesman Derrick Haskins flatly denied this report.
“No cases have been reported in Hughes County,” Haskins stated via email, later relaying the same information regarding Stanley County, home to Fort Pierre.
Noem reiterated that she has not declared a state of emergency, but continues to monitor the situation. She does, however, urge members of the public to remain vigilant.
“One of the biggest things that we can do to keep people healthy is for people to stay home,” Noem said. “A lot of transmission happens inadvertently in crowded areas at big events.”
“If they don’t have to go to a big event, go ahead and stay home,” Noem again advised for members of the public.
