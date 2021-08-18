Online services are providing local churches with more flexibility and inclusiveness within their congregations. For some, the technology might be a new investment, but for others, it's been a handy tool for years -- well before coronavirus arrived on the scene.
At Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Pastor Samuel Handschke -- Pastor Sam -- said virtual services had been available since before he arrived three years ago.
"But we definitely improved things when the pandemic started," he said. "We put PowerPoint slides up and kind of put some more focus on making it more attractive."
Handschke said some of the congregation's members spend their winters in warmer climates, and the online services were always a means to keep them connected with their community.
At First Congregational United Church of Christ, Pastor Emily Munger said they made a $14,000 investment to get their online services up and running. The investment included a camera mounted beneath the sanctuary's balcony and what looks like a mini command center packed with a computer screen, buttons, control pads and a joystick.
While the early days of the pandemic acted as the impetus to go online, the newfound capabilities made the investment something worth keeping well into the future.
First Congregational's setup not only casts online but to screens in three other parts of the church, including an overflow room and nursery area. Munger said this provides more space for in-person visitors to distance themselves if they feel they need the space.
It also allows parents to continue with the service while leaving the church's sanctuary with a restless child. A far cry from First Congregational's previous nursery set up -- a low-resolution closed-circuit broadcast onto a donated tube-TV screen.
Outside the in-person services, Munger said the new setup provides people with mobility or social anxiety issues, travelers and those concerned with COVID-19 to remain connected to their fellow church members and community.
"We've been very pleasantly surprised with how well online worship has transpired," she said.
And while it helps keep the congregation together, Munger noted how being on the other side of the camera doesn't give her the same experience. Munger said it's funny how she goes out into the community and sees people again for the first time during the last couple of months, but it ends up being a one-sided reunion.
"I would be in tears, and I would say, 'I haven't seen you for a year. Oh my goodness, it's so wonderful to see you,'" Munger said. "And they would look at me and say, 'Well, I see you every Sunday.'"
Like Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Pierre First United Methodist Church's Pastor Greg Kroger said they too have been using online services well before the pandemic began in March 2020.
"We've actually had a streaming on Facebook Live of our services for a number of years -- I would say at least a couple of years pre-COVID," he said. "So, we just have had an increase in the number of folks joining us by that method. And we've tried to refine things so that it's a better experience for those who are participating remotely."
Delta variant
Kroger said First United Methodist is planning to stick to following the state and CDC guidelines they've observed for the last couple of months.
Kroger found in-person attendance increased since they began modified double services in two locations starting in September, but he said they're still not nearing capacity. They also moved to outdoor summer services and are now back in their sanctuary with a single service.
"The numbers are lower than what they would have been pre-COVID, but we're seeing folks we haven't seen in many, many months," Kroger said. "It's a slow return, still quite a number of folks that we're missing. We're hopeful and prayerful that as we head into fall and resume to the two-service schedule on Sept. 12 that the numbers will increase, but also realizing that COVID variants could cause us to make some quick changes."
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 357 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,939 active cases and 105 people hospitalized statewide as of Wednesday's update.
In Hughes and Stanley Counties, numbers have increased but less dramatically compared to statewide reports. The Health Department reported three new and 35 active cases for Hughes County and one new and eight active cases for Stanley County.
"We're continuing to monitor the situation," Kroger said. "I would say if a variant comes along that begins to cause folks serious concern among those who are already vaccinated or we get a significant outbreak of Delta or some other variant among our children and youth, we'll have to reevaluate things. At that point, we'll be looking to see what practices the schools are putting into place and, of course, other guidance from federal and state health departments."
At First Congregational, Munger said in-person services are running, and they aren't making any increased mitigation adjustments at this time. And while the church is not mandating masks right now, Munger said she and the administrative assistant are wearing masks to show it is "perfectly acceptable and a good thing to do." She said it's also a way to make those who want to wear masks feel more comfortable doing so.
First Congregational no longer institutes social distancing guidelines, which ended in May. But it doesn't mean people are crowding.
"We did not reinstate that currently because it sort of became almost like a learned habit that people are naturally doing on their own at this point," she said. "And we are not to the numbers of pre-pandemic in terms of our worship space."
Munger said services see about 75 percent of its pre-pandemic numbers, with about 55-60 people showing up for in-person services on Sunday.
"Which given our space is a pretty sufficient distancing," she said.
Right now, Munger isn't sure about whether the Delta variant could push everything back to pre-vaccine measures.
"We've always made our decisions in terms of risk mitigation and knowing that there's always risk in gathering, just as there are risks to your mental health when you don't gather," she said.
She found a likely higher vaccination rate among her congregation is a factor in the congregation's risk mitigation.
The state Health Department reported 60.5 percent of residents statewide received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday -- 55.2 percent completed their full vaccination. Both numbers are slightly increasing from the 57.44 percent single-dose and 53.25 fully vaccinated rates the Health Department reported on July 14.
Safety net
Handschke said virtual services held online could be a safety net for any number of reasons where life interrupts in-person services.
"There's been a pretty consistent group of people that have worshipped this way, especially when the pandemic got started, and we got this kind of steady number," he said.
Handschke estimated about 75-100 views each week, but he said it wouldn't account for the total number of people watching, like a couple tuning in for virtual service.
Kroger said this is a stressful time for many people and that stress can lead to disrupted routines, including worship. And he added it hasn't been easy for people to return to their routines.
"Life has been difficult, and there's still much uncertainty and anxiety present," he said. "Even though folks want to say, 'Oh, we're back to normal,' -- no, we're not."
Kroger said it's a constantly evolving situation, but he found attendance could act as a bellwether for a return to "normal." But for the time being, Kroger said he remains cautious about discounting COVID-19's risks going into fall.
