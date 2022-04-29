There was no shortage of smiles at Jefferson Elementary School in Pierre on Thursday night as faculty and staff came together to bring back STEAM Day, with about 150 families joining in the fun.
Jefferson Title I reading teacher Jackie Richey led the effort to get STEAM Day up and running again at the school after the coronavirus pandemic caused a two-year hiatus.
“We started doing a STEAM night in about 2019, I believe, and we wanted to do it annually, but of course, COVID got in our way the last two years,” she said. “So, we were so excited to be able to bring it back this year and just get lots of community, all of our teachers, all of our staff helping with different stations around our school, all dealing with STEAM, science, technology, engineering, math — arts, don’t forget that one. It’s just lots of fun to get everyone here in the evening.”
Jefferson had about 22 stations around the school, 23 counting the pizza and water in the school’s gym, and Richey’s station was the Ozobots. Ozobots are tiny programmable robots that follow lines the students make on a sheet of paper. Students can use different color lines to change the robot’s speed as it follows the path, and the ideas students can come up with for little bubble-shaped bots are endless.
With a small crowd at several tables and a line forming now and then, students and adults had fun using markers to draw paths on sheets of paper.
Richey said the school received the bots through a spirit funds program grant they received from American Bank & Trust.
“I applied for a grant a few years ago,” she said. “I was able to get those little robots to use in the classroom and also at fun events like this. So, other teachers can check them out and use them during the year. And it’s a lot of fun to figure out ways to use them in our curriculum too.”
And Richey said the kids love when there is a chance to use them, which she added is a bonus because hands-on activities help promote their mental skills. She said the coding the students use for the bot’s navigation also combines art with science.
Richey said most of the staff pitched in to help get the event going.
Jefferson kindergarten teacher Maria Swartos said it was nice having the students and parents in the school check out what was available in the stations and try things they otherwise might not have.
The current school year marked her fifth year at Jefferson, and Swartos said she was with the school the first time they held a STEAM night.
“I think we’ve stepped it up a little bit, our game,” Swartos said. “We have a lot more people, and the fire truck is outside this year, and the police cars, which have kind of made it an even more fun event. You can bring your family here and have some popcorn and supper and make a night out of it.”
Swartos supervised the bear bridge station, where students used cups, popsicle sticks and small plastic figures to figure out how to get 20 bears onto a bridge they created. And she said the kids were having plenty of fun trying it out for themselves.
“We’ve had some of the fifth-graders come down just to see their old kindergarten teacher, so that’s been nice,” she said. “It’s an activity you can do with two- and three-year-olds, but it’s also an activity that older kids can create and kind of use their engineering skills and create and see what they come up with — it’s a nice challenge.”
Swartos noted that STEAM Day wasn’t just a fun event but an opportunity to reintroduce parents to the school after the last two years of COVID-19.
“So, it’s nice to get these people in our doors again and see our classrooms,” she said.
Swartos said seeing parents wasn’t as challenging this year as during the pandemic but with everyone’s busy schedules, she said STEAM Day provided an opportunity to see some faces for the first time.
“I think the more we get people in our doors and seeing what we’re doing in our schools the better,” she said.
Guidance counselor Kathy Askew has been with the school for 32 years now and helped at the school’s front door handing out maps as they arrived. She said people were excited as they made their way in the doors.
“Because with COVID and all of those, you know, where we didn’t allow people into the building, and now they can be in, and it’s kind of nice to see the families back in and enjoying activities like this,” she said.
After wanting to get STEAM Day together for some time, Richey said she was able to accomplish it three years ago with South Dakota Discovery Center’s help, providing stations and kits at the time.
The Discovery Center returned this year with a station. The Pierre Police Department, Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department, and Oahe Family YMCA also joined in with stations.
Richey has 21 years of teaching under her belt but said her time at Jefferson since starting in 2009 was especially nice as she moved in and out of different stations on Thursday.
“This is where I went to school in elementary school, so this is a special school to me,” she said. “It’s amazing. It’s great.”
