PIERRE — At its meeting Tuesday, the South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors approved the creation of steering committees that will explore the implementation of two new sports: girls’ softball and e-sports.
SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said the committees will meet this summer, developing a broad outline for a handbook and the creation of competition seasons. Those outlines should be done by the board’s November meeting. If approved, the sports could be sanctioned by SDHSAA for the start of the fall 2022 school year.
Swartos noted that Wyoming has just started offering girls’ softball. “We’re the only one left that doesn’t do it,” Swartos said.
Some universities have started to offer scholarships in e-sports, Swartos said.
“E-sports is an emerging activity in our state,” Swartos said. “We see it as a cost friendly way to include kids who may not be involved in other activities.”
