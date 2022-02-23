Kids in the Fort Pierre SC GOLD afterschool program set their eyes on the Solar System on Wednesday with a program teaching them the basics of launching payloads into space with the intent to explore other worlds.
The GOLD program enlisted help from the national Engineering is Elementary program on Jan. 17 to bring engineering-related STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics — lessons to the kids.
“Our staff spent five hours that day going through the unit kind of as students,” SC GOLD Site Director Kristie Maher said on Tuesday. “And then throughout the week, that week when the kids came in, those trainers stayed, and they had their staff teach those first activities in the units to the kids.”
The program provided the kids with objects in the Solar System and a goal to design a rover capable of collecting exploration data upon arrival. But there’s a catch. The kids also had to design a rocket to carry the rover to its final destination.
The kids made paper models representing their rovers and attached any necessary data collecting instruments, like microscopes, robotic arms and relay dishes, to send the data back to Earth.
To mimic an actual launch payload, the kids attached a single washer to their rocket for each instrument added to the rover — the more instruments, the more weight. And weight is everything when it comes to getting a payload into space and to other objects in the Solar System.
Maher said the program doesn’t use solid fuel engines like those found in the well-known Estes brand outdoor rockets. Instead, she said the kids used indoor air-powered rockets.
The GOLD program’s kids designed and built their rockets from paper and Styrofoam parts. The kids then placed them on a nozzle attached to a bladder and hose. Then the fun happens.
The team’s “launch specialist” jumped onto the bladder and sent the rocket to its destination — a photo of the intended target secured to the gym’s floor.
The destinations — not to scale — were distanced from the launch point on Earth based on their order away from the planet. At the Pat Duffy Community Center in Fort Pierre on Tuesday, a photo of the moon, Mars, Titan and Pluto sat silently waiting for its rover and rocket to reach its destination.
While the exercise provided the kids with a bit of fun, Maher said the program’s Rocket and Rovers lessons involved real science and plenty of work.
She said the kids start with their paper rockets and see how far they go. Then she said the kids must adjust for its weight after accounting for the rovers.
“Then they keep that data,” Maher said. “Then the next thing they do is test the length of the rocket, the material the rocket is made of and the size of the rocket, like the diameter of the rocket.”
She said they kept track of the data and shared it with the other teams. The kids also kept journals with their data and adjusted their designs.
“If they picked Pluto, that’s a long way,” Maher said. “And so they’re going to want to look at what material and what length and all those different aspects at which rockets went the furthest. And then plan a rocket that will get to Pluto. On the other hand, say they picked the moon, that doesn’t have to go very far at all, and they have to be accurate at getting their rover there.”
She said that meant the kids would need a rocket that didn’t fly past the moon.
The program’s kids have worked on their projects since Jan. 18, the whole week at the beginning with the Engineering is Elementary trainers and then every other day until they finished their rockets and rovers on Feb. 17. Then, the kids eagerly waited for their Rockets and Rovers Showcase on Wednesday evening.
“That will allow them to share,” Maher said. “They’ve been keeping the journals of their work and the planning throughout the time. Anyone who visits can see their journals and ask the kids about their process that they went through and how they made their decisions.”
Camrynn Willis, Caison King and Kyler Gabriel readied their rocket to take the team’s rover to Mars on Tuesday.
“If we do get it over Mars, sometimes it will come between Mars and Titan,” King said. “And that means we have enough fuel to kind of come back a way, like to the moon. We really have been working on our rocket really hard to get it there.”
Willis said they attached a camera, microscope and communication dish to their rover. She said it also had a robotic arm to pick up rock samples from the surface.
“It was fun working together as a group,” Willis said. “I think we had fun.”
King and Gabriel agreed with Willis as she showed the team’s paper rover model.
Willis said there were seven instruments, which meant the team had seven washers on their rocket.
After Willis, King and Gabriel finished taking three turns getting their rocket to Mars, AJ Green and Hayden Hall lined their rocket up for the long-distance shot going to Pluto — sticking one attempt perfectly as Green made a high-flying jump onto the air bladder.
Maher said the project wasn’t just a playtime activity, and the kids put a lot of effort into their rockets and rovers. She added she hoped the kids were looking forward to the next science project SC GOLD has for them.
“I do think it takes a little out of them like it does all of us,” Maher said. “The persistence and the patience that it takes to design, test, redesign, you know until it gets to a product that you’re satisfied with. I think that’s a really valuable life skill. So, I’m really proud of them for seeing that through. And I’m very happy for them that they got some positive results from that patience and persistence.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.