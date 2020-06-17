The South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo is underway at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Tuesday saw action start in the events of boys and girls cutting, as well as reined cow horse.
After the second go-round, Pierre’s Josi Stevens sits in fourth place in both girl’s cutting and reined cow horse. Her score in girl’s cutting is 43 points, while her score in reined cow horse is 49 points. Pierre’s Savannah Loesch is in 21st place in girl’s cutting with a score of 22 points.
Competition in the reined cow horse and cutting events continued on Wednesday. Competition had not concluded in those events as of the writing of this article. Thursday and Friday will see rodeo performances at 9 a.m. CT and 5 p.m. CT each day. Awards will be handed out at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, with a final rodeo performance at 4 p.m. CT. Sunday will see more awards handed out for All-State Award winners, as well as a breakfast at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center.
