Now in its 22nd year, the Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo will be held September 14 and 15, at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.
Every year, the rodeo coordinators give the proceeds of the events to individuals and their families fighting cancer.
“We have assisted more than 300 families fighting cancer since the rodeo’s inception,” said Julie Stirling Fieldsend. “In 2018, the event raised $17,000 and helped more than 40 cancer warriors.” The funds can be used for uninsured medical treatment costs, travel expenses to seek treatment, or whatever the family needs at the time they receive the gift.
This is the first year this event has grown to two days and the public is invited to the events free of charge.
Donations such as (but not limited to) hats, pillows, halters, baked goods, horse blankets are being accepted for the event and can be dropped off either day of the rodeo at the fairgrounds.
The festivities start at Saturday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. with a free-will BBQ, followed by the Ranch Rodeo & Kid’s Games at 6 p.m.
The event includes calf branding, wild cow milking and range doctor/trailer loading.
On Sunday, Sept. 15, the event continues at noon, with sanctioned bronc riding and kid’s mutton busting.
Entries and fees will be accepted until September 6.
A silent auction will be held on both days.
For more information visit www.stirlingfamilyranchrodeo.com
