The Stirling Memorial Ranch Rodeo event will not be held in Fort Pierre this year due to the challenges of COVID-19. This would have been the Stirling Rodeo’s 23rd year.

“Cancelling the rodeo this year was a most difficult decision to make,” said Brett Stirling. “Because of the virus, we decided the protection of our Cancer Warriors and their families and friends was more important than holding the fundraising event.” Yet the family is still committed to families fighting cancer, and their efforts remain more steadfast than ever.

“The Stirling family is still fundraising, as the need for supporting Cancer Warriors continues and is even more important for them during these incredible times,” Stirling said. “Yet we recognize the financial challenges for many during this time.” All monies raised from the Ranch Rodeo Fundraising will go directly to Cancer Warriors who are fighting this deadly disease.

The funds can be used by cancer patients for uninsured medical treatment costs, travel expenses to seek treatment, or whatever the family needs at the time they receive the gift. Any denomination is welcome.

The rodeo was originally started as the Dick Stirling Memorial Team Penning in October 1998. It was a memorial to Dick Stirling, who had lost his battle with cancer.

Though the 2020 event is cancelled the family fully intends to have the rodeo again in 2021. For more information or to donate, visit www.stirlingfamilyranchrodeo.com/.

