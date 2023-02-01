A rise in syphilis cases, especially among Native American communities in South Dakota, has led to an increased effort to educate the public about the potentially deadly disease. According to the state’s infectious disease dashboard “syphilis, early” is currently listed with an increased status. Those at the front lines are seeing that increase firsthand.
Michaela Seiber, South Dakota Urban Indian Health CEO, as well as their communications director Kristin Hayward came by the Capital Journal to speak about the new clinic being built in Pierre. They’re based out of Sioux Falls, but are in town to see where the new clinic is in terms of being ready for use. They are hoping to move in March.
SDUIH has seen a growing patient volume, in line with recent CDC reports saying sexually transmitted infection cases continue to rise at an alarming rate.
“Syphilis has been on the rise for a bit but I think the biggest piece that has been concerning for us is the state cut funding for syphilis treatments last fall. I don’t think enough people are aware of that. They used to provide all of the funding for testing and the treatment. So the antibiotics that are used to treat syphilis for free, and then just suddenly they pulled that funding and made places like Urban apply for it. We applied for it, but I don’t think that we’ve heard that we've gotten anything. So we’ve spent close to $8,000 in the last three months buying this medication to treat our patients who are coming into our clinics with syphilis,” Seiber said.
She said they treat someone a few times a week that tests positive for the STI. The medication is now coming at the cost of the clinic, which she said is cutting into their budget in other places. While it isn’t an immediate concern, Seiber said the delay will force them to rely more heavily on donations.
“It’s costly and it’s something that you have to treat or it could lead to really serious health impacts. You could die from it, if babies don’t get treated they could go blind. It just has really serious health complications,” Seiber said.
The clinic offers literature suggesting the best ways to prevent STIs are through testing, early treatment and practicing safer sex.
“I think the biggest thing is making sure that people understand that their health is holistic, it’s a full process. So if you’re not getting those regular checkups and you’re not able to get to a space where you can treat certain conditions you have because it’s not available to you, it can cause the end of your life. And when we don’t have the funding in our space, we can only take care of those patients for so long. But if that funding is gone for everybody, that means that syphilis still sticks around. The best thing to do is take care of yourself,” Hayward said.
They are also working on some public health campaigns to help combat the disease.
“I don’t think a lot of people know that syphilis cases are on the rise unless you’re in this field working on this everyday,” Seiber said.
For more information on the new Pierre Street clinic, visit sduih.org.
