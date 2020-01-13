A 39-year-old Pierre woman was arrested Saturday night, Jan. 11, after supposedly stealing a car and traveling across town where she broke into a residence and damaged property.
Bryan Walz, captain Pierre Police, said that law enforcement officers were called to the 200 block of North Euclid Avenue just before 9 p.m. They had received a report of an intoxicated woman inside an apartment.
Upon arrival, officers learned Sara IronLightning had removed a screen from a window and entered. Once inside, she damaged property valued at $200.
While investigating the burglary, police received a call about a stolen vehicle from the 2000 block of Kennedy Drive. Officers determined IronLightning was connected to the theft of the vehicle.
IronLightning is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle., first degree burglary, and intentional damage to property. She also had outstanding warrants for her arrest. She was taken into custody and transported to the Hughes County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.