It’s not quite the cha-cha — with one step forward and one step back for daylight-saving time — but South Dakota’s Legislature is about to tango with time once more. It’s a familiar dance.
HB1085, which would keep the state permanently on daylight-saving time, passed the House State Affairs Committee last week on an 8-5 vote and goes to the full House for debate and a possible vote this week.
The original bill proposed by Rep. Lana Greenfield would have ditched daylight-saving time. An amendment by Rep. Drew Dennert flipped that, keeping the state on DST permanently.
The issue isn’t a new one for South Dakota or dozens of other states across the country that want to remain on daylight-saving time and not touch their clocks twice a year.
In 2015, South Dakota state Rep. Dan Kaiser proposed House Bill 1127. In 2016, Sen. Betty Olson backed HB1233 and SB60. All three bills were smithed to do away with daylight-saving time — permanently leaving clocks across the state in the “fall back” mode used in winter months. They all failed.
Daylight-saving time was adopted in 1918 to conserve oil, wax and coal during World War I. Some states used their own versions of DST, prompting the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which put everybody on the same page. Everyone except Arizona and Hawaii.
Even if it passes the Legislature, South Dakotans will still change their clocks twice a year. Federal law allows states to remain permanently on standard time but prohibits remaining on daylight-saving time without congressional approval. President Trump has voiced his approval for remaining on DST, and seven states have passed legislation to remain on it as soon as Congress acts: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington. About 20 others have considered it.
DST PROS
•Maximizes natural daylight.
•Reduces crashes; they are more likely to occur in the dark. CBS News in 2015 reported a 17 percent increase in traffic accidents in the first week of the change to daylights savings.
•Conserves energy by taking advantage of more daylight.
•Good for your health; with more light after school and work, more folks will likely go outside and enjoy fitness activities.
•More daylight at the end of short winter days.
•Less crime; crime rates fell by an average of 7 percent during DST, according to a 2015 study by the Brookings Institute.
•Tourism and retailers benefit from more daylight in the evenings.
DST CONS
•People would use more gasoline, according to a Tufts university professor. While electricity usage would be less, he feels folks would go out an do more, but drive to get there.
•It does not really conserve energy. A 2008 study in Indiana found there was an increase in electricity use in the fall when people used air conditioners more often.
•It disrupts our natural circadian rhythm, or body clocks.
•Winter walks to school could be in the dark.
•Farmers and agriculture industry need their schedules to be in sync with the sun. A move forward and back can take them out of rhythm.
