"Especially in Pierre, our greatest need is that volunteer work. That's gonna help make sure that all that food is at the ready and can be loaded in our trucks," Stacey Andernacht, marketing and communications director at Feeding South Dakota said.
"Especially in Pierre, our greatest need is that volunteer work. That's gonna help make sure that all that food is at the ready and can be loaded in our trucks," Stacey Andernacht, marketing and communications director at Feeding South Dakota said.
While many are simply concerned about digging their cars out of the snow, those with food insecurities had more pressing concerns.
Under normal circumstances, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to those who are disadvantaged. While their workforce could stand to be bolstered anyway, the need was even more so post-blizzard. The four-day storm ending on Dec. 16 resulted in 20 mobile distributions being rescheduled before year-end statewide. Safety for those who help at the mobile distributions was the primary concern.
This made matters worse considering the organization’s already pressing need for volunteers.
Since the storm, the non-profit has been scrambling to readjust to meet the demand. Stacey Andernacht, marketing and communications director at Feeding South Dakota, was hoarse from getting the word out about their need for volunteers.
“The work our volunteers do is so essential to our ability to get food out,” she said.
The end of the year is regularly a busy time for the organization.
“We know that food is such a necessity and especially this time of year and coming into the holidays. We worked with our teams to reschedule those so that we can get into these communities by year end,” Andernacht said.
“What we’re looking for is definitely volunteers to help us pack boxes,” central operations director Josh Hansen said.
As far as logistics go, the central region accounted for half of the mobile distributions that needed to be rescheduled.
“All of them except for the Pierre mobile distribution was a rural or reservation mobile distribution,” Hansen said.
Volunteers spent the weekend and the better part of this week simply digging out on top of boxing food.
“We’re making progress. We have some good solid volunteers here, but more is gonna be needed in the future,” Hansen said.
While those within city limits are affected, those in the far-flung areas were in a really tough situation.
“When we talk about serving rural communities, which is where a lot of these reschedules happened of course because of the amount of snow everybody received and the wind. Our reservations are among those communities that are impacted,” Andernacht said.
She has gotten reports that the shelves are bare at food banks on reservations in the region.
“Individuals aren’t able to get food from that resource so that creates a more urgent or desperate need for food. As an elemental need for any human being, if you can meet that need for hunger it allows them to focus on the next thing that needs to be tackled to keep resolving the situation,” Andernacht said.
Mobile food brings food into communities across the state, helping those who have challenges with transportation or income.
“For some, that might be the only access they get,” she said.
While the storm has passed, 2023 will surely bring more severe weather conditions.
“Situations like this when we have this severe weather storm that impact our state or a large region for multiple days really shine a light on food insecurity in our state,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.