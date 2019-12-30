South Dakota has seen worse weather than this past weekend’s. The winter storm warning has ended, and the roads are slowly opening back up for slow traversing.
Both directions of Interstate 90, which were closed over the weekend, were reopened Monday Dec. 30, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation and Public Safety.
Even though the interstate was opened, motorists were advised to take caution. “Driving conditions are still difficult throughout much of the state. Roadways are ice covered, snow-packed and slippery, and continue to experience drifting in open areas and at bridge ends and overpasses,” stated a DOT press release.
The SDDOT reminded drivers to be wary of the plows, which travel at 25 miles per hour or less, and to stay eight car lengths behind to allow for stopping time on icy roadways. “Never pass in a snow cloud and remember, the plows are clearing the road in front of you,” the release said.
Around Pierre, snowplows were out on duty at 4 a.m. Monday to get the capital area ready for its morning commute, Pierre’s manager of communications Brooke Bohnenkamp wrote in an email.
“The public is asked to remove vehicles from emergency snow routes and to use off-street parking when possible,” Bohnenkamp wrote.
Governor Kristi Noem’s declared that state government executive branch offices would not open until 1 p.m. Dec. 30 in counties affected by the storm.
Much of the state was affected by Noem’s declaration. The counties with state offices opening at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, included Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell, Charles Mix, Clark, Codington, Corson, Davidson, Day, Dewey, Deuel, Douglas, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Gregory, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Hughes, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jerauld, Jones, Kingsbury, Lake, Lyman, Marshal, McCook, McPherson, Mellette, Miner, Potter, Roberts, Sanborn, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Tripp, Todd and Walworth.
State government executive branch offices in all other counties opened at the regular time, according to the release. “The delayed start is due to this weekend’s winter storm. The counties with the delayed opening are the ones where snow and high winds have most impacted travel. State Department of Transportation snowplow crews continue to work on clearing highways.”
While Noem’s decree might have made the Monday morning commute less intense, for the next few days folks should still try to leave a little earlier than normal to allow for a slower moving flow of traffic and for increased safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.