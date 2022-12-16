Pierre retailer Brent Adams found the silver lining from this week’s blizzard and next week’s forecasted bitter cold leading up to Christmas.
“(Sales of) clothing and apparel including hats and coats are up 80 percent,” Adams, sporting goods manager at Lynn’s Dakotamart, said on Wednesday when much of the city was shut down.
At Capital City Florist and gift shop at 304 S. Pierre St., owner Todd Koenecke said anytime you lose a day or two to something like a blizzard, don’t plan on making them up.
“It never gets made up,” Koenecke said. “I’ve done retail for 50 years and it’s just the way it is.”
Holiday sales in November and December have averaged about 19 percent of total retail sales over the last five years, but the figure can be higher for some retailers, according to the National Retail Federation. In addition, holiday sales can be more profitable because the increased volume of purchases comes without significantly increasing retailers’ fixed costs of doing business.
Daytime highs for Pierre and Fort Pierre will fall into the teens over the weekend and single digits by Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
At Dakotamart, the Christmas shopping season had been better than last year due increased traffic but the availability of more products after the pandemic caused shortages of goods.
“We had a lot of people coming in and hunters were still coming in to purchase firearms, ammo and clothing,” he said.
After it began snowing early Tuesday, gun sales slowed.
“Any of the hunting sales have been down,” Adams said.
Wednesday morning was slow, but by afternoon it picked up.
“People wanted to get out and the roads are getting done,” he said.
Vickie Samuelson, the owner of South Dakota Popcorn at 321 S. Pierre St. in Pierre, makes 80 percent of her annual sales in November and December. Samuelson said business had been a little slower this holiday season and the storm forced her to temporarily close the store, which offers South Dakota-made gifts and foods. She hoped to reopen on Friday.
“It’s not easy at all,” Samuelson said. “We also have website orders and have a lot of gift boxes scheduled to go out that are not going anywhere.”
Twenty percent of the store’s sales are online.
She’s not too concerned about next week’s cold keeping customers away.
“People still come out when it’s cold,” she said. “They’re used to it from being in South Dakota. It’s the wind that causes the problems.”
Runnings remained open during the storm.
“We’ve had some really good days (before the storm),” Tamika Jarman, manager for the sporting goods store at 1600 N. Harrison Ave. in Pierre.
Runnings closed three hours early on Tuesday after the storm slowed traffic. Wednesday was better, particularly with many people out of school and work for a snow day.
“When storms come through, people are buying shovels and snowblowers,” she said. “We do a lot of business all year with farmers and ranchers.”
She expects that things “will be great” during the days before Christmas.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
