Though winter is officially over, a winter storm is bearing down on Stanley County and Fort Pierre tonight, expected to bring rain and snow that will amount to 4 to 6 inches of snow, ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch and wind gusts up to 40 mph, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.
The Hayes and Eagle Butte areas, west and northwest of Fort Pierre, are expected to get 6 to 8 inches of mixed precipitation.
Pierre is expected to get 2 to 4 inches of snow, ice accumulating up to a tenth of an inch, and winds gusting up to 30 mph. Similar conditions are forecast for Gettysburg to Aberdeen, with some estimates of up to 5 inches of snow and mixed precipitation.
A winter storm warning was issued about 2:44 p.m. Wednesday by the weather service for Stanley, Dewey, Walworth, Campbell and Corson counties, including the cities of Isabel, Mobridge, and Herreid as well as Fort Pierre, effective from 11 p.m., CDT to 1 a.m. Friday, April 3.
On the east side of the Missouri River, it’s being called a winter weather advisory, for the same time period.
Travel could be very difficult, with patchy and blowing snow cutting visibility, likely during the morning and/or the evening commute times on Thursday.
In addition to making travel a problem, power lines might fall sway to the high winds and icing amounts of a tenth to a quarter inch, Fleegel of the NWS said.
The low temperature early Thursday morning will be in the low 20s and little warming will happen, maybe only to the high 20s Thursday afternoon.
Then it should begin to go away.
The high on Friday is forecast at 34 degrees for Pierre, then 40 or higher for Saturday and upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday, and low 60s for high temperatures on Monday, Fleegel said.
That’s all above zero, it must be said. So we got that going for us.
