A small fire started from “unattended cooking,” Sunday evening in Pierre, emptying the apartment building but causing no real damage, said Fire Chief Ian Paul
“The fire on the stove top was out when we go there,” Paul said. “We just had to ventilate the building, remove the smoke. Everyone was able to return to their apartments."
The call came in about 8:30 p.m., Sunday, May 17, to a two-story apartment building in the 600 block of West Dakota Avenue, across Dakota from Steamboat Park.
Several fire trucks and a dozen and more members of the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department quickly hit the scene, along with Pierre police officers, state Highway Patrol troopers and Hughes County Sheriff’s deputies to block off traffic.
Residents of the building watched as firefighters made sure everyone was safe and placed a big red fan on the sidewalk outside the entrance door to ventilate the place. No smoke was very visible.
“No one was injured,” Paul said.
The residents who gathered in the parking lot to watch firefighters were back inside within a half hour or so.
By about 9:15, most of the first-responders had left the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.