Streff, Salem, named FFA American Star finalist

A South Dakota FFA member is a finalist for one of the top achievements within the National FFA Organization. The FFA announced on July 31 that Andrew Streff, from the McCook Central FFA Chapter in Salem, is a candidate for the American Star in Ag Placement award.
The American Star Awards are some of the FFA’s highest achievement awards and represent the best of the best among thousands of American FFA Degree recipients. The award recognizes FFA members who have developed outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through the completion of a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program. A required activity in FFA, an SAE allows members to learn by doing. Members can own and operate an agricultural business, intern at an agricultural business or conduct an agriculture-based scientific experiment and report the results.
Four students are selected in each area. Under the 2019 American Star in Agricultural Placement, the finalists include Andrew Streff of Salem, South Dakota; Nicole Harder of Hooper, Washington; Cole Riggin of Pittsburg, Kansas; and William Wynn of Moultrie, Georgia. Streff happens to also be the FFA state treasurer.
Other requirements to achieve the award include demonstrating top management skills; completing key agricultural education, scholastic and leadership requirements; and earning an American FFA Degree, the organization’s highest level of student accomplishment.
A panel of judges will interview finalists and select one winner for each award at the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Indianapolis. The winners will be announced during an onstage ceremony on Friday, November 1.
