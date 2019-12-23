Strubel Brewing Company sets up at St. Charles

A relatively new business has opened up in Pierre. The fledgling Strubel Brewing Company in Suite 102 of the St. Charles, 207 E. Capital Avenue, offers materials, knowledge and networking to new and experienced brewers.
Owners Tom and Jadie Strubel have beer brewing supplies and ingredients to people who would like to try their hand at home brewing. The shop is currently open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday through Friday by appointment.
“We have a home-brew shop that has everything you need to make beer, wine, cider, or craft soda,” said Tom.
The Strubels started the business out of a truck in Winner in 2017, selling home beer- and wine-making supplies. In August of 2019, after the Strubels moved to Ft. Pierre, they set up their storefront location on the main floor of the St. Charles.
“It’s been great. We’ve met so many brewers here in Pierre,” said Tom. “Everyone who stops in knows at least one or two other people who brew beer or wine. I think there is a big community of brewers who need an outlet. And we are looking to be the place for that, especially with the monthly Brew Club, but we are looking to be that outlet for those local brewers. I can’t wait to see what happens, the local brewers have a lot of energy and we are definitely going to tap into that.”
In order to learn more about brewing, people may join a free class or attend the free Brew Club monthly meeting, both hosted by Strubel Brewing. The first Brew Club is Saturday, FeBREWary 1, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m in the St. Charles lounge. Tom and Jadie encourage people of all experience levels to attend the first Brew Club meeting and have a great time. All are welcome — from those who want to meet brewers, become future brewers, and those who just like to drink a beer now and then.
The Strubels have filed federal paperwork with the Alcohol Tax and Trade Bureau, hoping to turn out their first batch of local beer sometime in 2020. The company, though, is striving to be not just a brewery, but “a full service beer experience,” said Tom, “providing for all your beer related needs.”
“This is about them,” said Jadie about those who want to start learning, and those who want to learn more, about brewing. “Strubel Brewing Company is here because we want to help them tell their story. Beer is a very social beverage, it can be simple or complex, and it is a great way to share your creativity by brewing. We want to start small and grow with the community.”
Strubel Brewing Company (SBC) offers a full line of LD Carlson home brewing products, the monthly Brew Club, and seasonal events.
The Strubel plan to eventually offer beer-tasting on tap, and growlers (jugs) for off-sale, all in a relaxing atmosphere
